Top US Lawmakers Vow to Work Together to Build Indo-US Ties

Washington: Expressing bipartisian support for the Indo-US relationship, top American Congressmen on Tuesday pledged to work together to strengthen the bilateral relationship under Trump Administration, terming it "very important" for the stability of the international community.

At a Congressional reception hosted for Congressmen and Senators by the new Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna, lawmakers said because of the common values the two countries posses, India and the United States are slated to be the defining partnership of the 21st century.

This month 27 US lawmakers are slated to visit India.

In his remarks, House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer said security of the global community is really important.

There are questions about instability in the Middle east, Europe, and Asia, he added.

"India and the US working together would be very very important to the stability of the international community. This would benefit the two countries," Hoyer said, adding, there is a bipartisan shared view of the relationship between India and the US.

Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, Co-Chair of the India Caucus in the Congress, the relationship between India and the US has grown closer and this could be the defining relationship of the 21st century.

"It got to be a relationship that is built on common values of democracies...It is important for us to lead the world with countries and allies that share those values," he said.

Bera said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be to the United States later this year.

George Holding, who is headed to India next week, said India-US relationship could be the defining partnership of the 21st century.

Republican Co-Chair of the Congressional India Caucus, Holding called for bilateral free trade agreement between the two countries.

Congressman Dana Rohrabacher from California said this was not always a good relationship. Right not the ultimate threat to the peace of the world is radical Islamic terrorism. Today India and the US must stand together for the peace of the world and their countries.

Congressman Pete Olson said Modi should visit Houston.

"The value based engagement that India can have with the US can be matched with a very few countries," Sarna, said, adding that as democracies, India and the US share the same challenge.

Terrorism and security being one of them, he noted. "We need to increasingly need to work together on terrorism," he said asserting that there can be no differences in approach of tackling one group of terrorism and other groups. There are no good or bad terrorist.