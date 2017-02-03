Trader Shot at in Bengaluru, No Arrest

Bengaluru: The president of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) was shot at by unknown assailants near Kogilu Junction at Yelahanka area in Bengaluru on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Kadumale Srinivas. He has been chairman of the APMC committee for about six months and is a resident of Dasanapura.

The incident took place in the morning when two motorcycle-borne assailants - wearing black t-shirts – intercepted Kadumale’s car and fired six rounds aiming at him.

“His car was at the traffic signal when the assailants open fired at him. He was travelling with two others. His driver was also injured in the shootout,” police said.

Srinivas and his driver were rushed to the hospital and the motive behind the incident is yet to known.

The Karnataka government has created APMCs to enable farmers to sell their produce at reasonable prices.