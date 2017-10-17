Traffic Crawls as Delhi Shops on Dhanteras

The national capital reeled under massive traffic jams on Tuesday with people stepping out in large numbers to shop on the occasion of Dhanteras.More than 5,000 Delhi Traffic Police personnel were deployed in the national capital to regulate traffic but commuters still faced a hard time navigating through the city.Major intersections like Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Badarpur, Mukarba Chowk, Laxmi Nagar, ITO, Akshardham Temple, and Moolchand witnessed almost bumper-to-bumper traffic and long tailbacks, a senior traffic police official said.Many areas in central Delhi witnessed heavy traffic snarls especially around India Gate, Janpath, and Mathura Road.Major market areas that house jewellery shops, like Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazar, etc.witnessed congestion.Commuters were stuck in traffic jams between Anand Vihar ISBT and Dilshad Garden Road, and from Rajghat towards ISBT."We have deployed maximum staff on roads for traffic regulation and facilitation. More than 5000 personnel, including office staff, are on the roads to ensure the smooth flow of traffic," said Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (Traffic) and chief spokesperson, Delhi Police.The official also requested people to follow traffic rules."When everyone is on the roads, even if one person deviates from the lane, it has an impact on the entire stretch. We request the people to follow lane discipline and traffic rules," the officer added.Over 110 cranes were also stationed at different points.The traffic police personnel were also stationed inside the markets to ensure that vehicles were parked properly.The same arrangements will continue till Bhai Dooj.Ashwini Adiwarekar, who left her office in Lutyens' Delhi for her home in Mayapuri said it took her an extra 45 minutes to reach her home."The road from Lok Kalyan Marg metro station to Vinay Marg was choked with bumper-to-bumper traffic. I also encountered heavy traffic near Teen Murti," she said.People commuting to Gurgaon and Noida from Delhi also experienced heavy congestion on the roads.