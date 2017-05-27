Sabzar Ahmad Bhat: 10 things You Need to Know about the Lover-turned-Sab Don

New Delhi: Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani as the operational chief of militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, was among two terrorists gunned down during an hours-long encounter in Tral area of south Kashmir.

Here’s all you need to know about Sabzar Bhat:

- Ever since Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani’s killing in July last year, Sabzal Ahmad Bhat has been heading the outfit. The militant, also known as ‘Sab Don’, has featured in videos and photos that have been circulated by the group.

- Bhat was catergorised as an A++ militant in Kashmir. He is said to have been extremely popular in Tral and although Hizbul did not make an official announcement, Sabzar was the operational chief after Zakir Rashid quit the group a fortnight ago.

- A local from Tral in south Kashmir, Bhat had been Burhan Wani’s right-hand man. Having worked with Wani for close to two years, Bhat had access and knowledge to all links and contacts of Hizbul Mujahideen.

- Bhat reportedly turned to militancy after the family of a girl he loved spurned his marriage proposal and ended the relationship.

- A childhood friend of Burhan Wani, the militant became an important member of Hizbul when he managed to snatch a rifle from an armed forces officer during the protests that erupted when Burhan Wani's elder brother, Khalid, was killed.

- Bhat was one of the 11 people in one of the earliest photos of Burhan Wani along with his associates. The photo, uploaded by Bhat, went viral and was viewed as a move to gain sympathy from Kashmiris.​

- Sabzal Bhat was viewed as the brains behind the operation of the militant group, while another of Burhan Wani’s close aides, Zakir Rashid Bhat, looked after the ‘tech side’ of things.

- Bhat had a reward of Rs 10 lakh against his name​ and is believed to have received ‘training’ on Indian soil.

- Bhat was in March 2017 trapped in a gunfight with security forces at his hometown in Tral. He escaped the following night, in the cover of darkness and with the help of stone-pelters.

- Besides attacks on panchs, sarpanchs and security forces, Sabzar is known to have killed civilians who were believed to be informers of the Indian armed forces.