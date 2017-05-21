X
Tremors Continue in Himachal Pradesh on Third Day
The epicentre of the quakes, like the two each on Friday and Saturday, was Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.(Representative Image/Getty Images)
Shimla: Mild tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region for the third consecutive day on Sunday, triggering panic among the people.
No loss of life or damage to property was reported.
"Tremors of earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale were felt for some seconds at 6.11 a.m.," local Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.
He said the epicentre of the quakes, like the two each on Friday and Saturday, was Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.
Himachal Pradesh had witnessed the most devastating earthquake in 1905 in the Kangra valley, killing more than 20,000 people.
