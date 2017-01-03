Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay Arrested in Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested on Tuesday by the CBI for his alleged involvement in Rs 60,000 Cr (approx) Rose Valley group chit fund scam.
Bandyopadhyay was arrested hours after he reached at CBI office for questioning. “I have come to clarify my position on whatever questions they have,” he had said before he went inside for questioning.
Reacting to Bandyopadhyay's arrest, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on PM Modi and said that he is using CBI and Enforcement Directorate to terrorise opposition.
Mamata took to Twitter: "Tomorrow, TMC will protest in Kolkata over arrest of party MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay. On January 9, 2017, protest will start in 10 states on Demonetisation".
Will protest outside RBI Kolkata on 9th January, and on 10th and 11th January in Delhi: Mamata Banerjee,West Bengal CM #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/zB1LrmLvC2
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
"We will take the battle forward legally, it has come to notice that lawyers are being threatened and judges are being influenced," she added.
Taking potshots at PM Modi, Mamata Said," PM Modi doesn't understand Indian politics."
"Amit Shah and Narendra Modi should also be arrested. He tries to silence his opponents using scare tactics," she said.
I challenge PM, he cannot do anything, can't suppress the voice of the people: Mamata Banerjee,West Bengal CM pic.twitter.com/mHSLr8ZpJ1
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
Tapas Pal's daughter Sohini too appeared before the CBI for interrogation in Bhubaneswar for the second time
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Bengal's image has been tarnished by scams."
"The case is being directed by the judiciary. I don't see this as a case of political vendetta. But at the same time, the CBI is being used by the centre," he added.
This arrest has been made under pressure from the PMO: Mamata Banerjee
— AITC (@AITCofficial) January 3, 2017
Chitfunds mushroomed under CPI(M). Babul Supriyo and Sujan Chakraborty must be arrested next: Mamata Banerjee
— AITC (@AITCofficial) January 3, 2017
CPI (M) leader Md Salim, "The arrest is long delayed but I welcome CBI's decision to arrest Sudip. This investigation must reach to Mamata's doorstep. She launched a decibel campaign because she knew they were going to be arrested. There is no political vendetta."
From tomorrow, Trinamool will launch protests and dharnas: Mamata Banerjee
— AITC (@AITCofficial) January 3, 2017
The Rose Valley scam is believed to be the biggest ponzi fraud in India and the scam itself is at least seven times bigger than Saradha scam.
