Triple Talaq Case Hearing: A Glimpse of Today's Courtroom

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court begins a historic hearing on the constitutional validity of triple talaq, the Muslim practice of divorce, News18 brings you a lifelike sketch of the courtroom where the rights of Muslim women in India and the authority of the personal law board are being debated.

The Judges

The five-judge Constitution bench which will hear the case comprises four minority judges — Chief Justice JS Khehar (Sikh), Justice Kurian Joseph (Christian), Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman (Parsi), Justice Abdul Nazeer (Muslim) and Justice UU Lalit.

The Petitioners

Muslim Women’s Quest for Equality: The group is carrying the plea to ban triple talaq and is representing the views of a large number of Muslim women.

Khuran Sunnath Society: Wants the faithful and right implementation of Quran.

Shayara Bano: She was given oral and unilateral triple talaq in October last year after 15 years of marriage. She went ahead and challenged the very provision of instant triple talaq, polygamy and ‘nikah halala’.

Aafreen Rehman: The 25-year-old woman from Jaipur received a letter from her husband through which he divorced her. They were married in 2014 and she was divorced in May 2016.

Gulshan Parveen: The 30-year-old woman from Rampur received a talaqnama on a Rs 10 stamp paper in 2016. A post-graduate in English Literature, she was married in 2013.

Ishrat Jahan: Jahan’s husband of 15 years called her up from Dubai and pronounced talaq thrice to divorce her. She was in West Bengal when she was divorced in 2016.

Atiya Sabri: The Muslim woman from Amroha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when her husband divorced her via speed post.

The Respondents

All India Muslim Personal Law Board

Jamiat Ulma-i-Hind

Union of India

Amicus Curiae Salman Khurshid

Key Lawyers for the Petitioners

Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi

Advocate Balaji Srinivasan

Advocate Mukesh Jain

Key Lawyers for the Respondents

Advocate Mridula Ray Bharadwaj

Advocate Ejaz Maqbool

Advocate Wajeeh Shafiq