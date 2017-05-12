Triple Talaq Case Live: 5-Judge Supreme Court Bench Continues Hearing

May 12, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)

Chief Justice of India wanted to know whether, in 1937 Shariat Application Act, customs and usage in religion were made subservient to Muslim Personal Law or not? Tell us whether Triple Talaq is custom/usage or fundamental to Islam? Where does it lie, Shariat or customs and usage?

Regarding the confusion as to which the school of thought in Islam holds which view, Salman Khurshid suggested that the bench should invite people from each school to lay down their thought or ask AIMPLB as they represent members from all these schools.