Triple Talaq Case Live: It's 'Worst Form' of Ending Muslim Marriages, Says SC

Event Highlights
The Supreme Court will today continue hearing petitions challenging the practice of triple talaq under the Muslim personal law. The six-day hearing commenced on Thursday with the five-judge bench hypothetically asking “what would happen if talaq is abolished and how would men exercise the option of divorce.”
Stay tuned for live updates:
All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas said: "He welcomed the Supreme Court's observation. "Time has now come to decide whether Prophet's Islam will reign supreme or the Islam of a selected few mullahs." "Many Muslim countries have already put an end to the practice as it is directly linked to the lives of Muslim women. In the Shia community, there has been no place for triple talaq in one go."
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: Triple talaq was not a religious issue but related to "social ills", stressing that the ongoing debate on the practice would have a "positive" impact on the people. The Centre said in the Supreme Court in October last year the practice was not an "integral" part of religion. It had favoured a relook at triple talaq on grounds of gender equality and secularism.
RECAP | Senior advocate Amit Singh Chadha opened the arguments for Shyara Bano, who was one of the first petitioners, saying neighbouring Islamic countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh have banned triple talaq by terming it as un-Islamic, senior lawyer Anand Grover, appearing for Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, stated that triple talaq was not a part of Sharia law.
Indira Jaising hails Muslim personal law for taking consent of bride
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who is opposing the practice of triple talaq praised Muslim personal law, saying it was better than the Hindu practices as at least the consent of the bride is taken before solemnisation of marriage. Arguing that all personal laws in India should stand the scrutiny of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, Jaising said the consent of the bride is implied in the case of Hindu marriages the moment brides enters the 'mandap' (marriage hall), which is not the case in Muslim personal law.
"In a way, Muslim personal laws is somehow better. There is at least express consent of the woman to marriage. In Hindu practices, it is implied the moment a woman enters the 'mandap'," she told the court.
RECAP:
The Centre, through law officers Tushar Mehta and Pinky Anand, maintained that it was not taking any side and was assisting the five-judge Constitution bench on the issues of gender justice, equality for women and dignity of women and the main arguments would be advanced by Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday.
RECAP:
A battery of senior advocates on Thursday advanced arguments in the Supreme Court which commenced the crucial hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the practice of triple talaq and 'nikah halala' among Muslims. They argued that the practice of triple talaq was not fundamental to Islam and can be done away with to be in sync with the present social situation, besides being violative of the right to equality of Muslim women guaranteed under Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.
The Supreme Court said it would examine whether the practice of triple talaq among Muslims is fundamental to their religion, but it may not deliberate upon the issue of polygamy as it began hearing petitions challenging the practice
-
11 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs MI 230/320.0 overs 223/620.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 7 runs
-
10 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League GL vs DD 195/520.0 overs 197/819.4 oversDelhi Daredevils beat Gujarat Lions by 2 wickets
-
09 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs KKR 167/620.0 overs 153/620.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
-
08 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 138/720.0 overs 140/318.2 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
-
07 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs GL 189/320.0 overs 192/419.4 oversGujarat Lions beat Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets