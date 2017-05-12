Triple Talaq Case Live: It's 'Worst Form' of Ending Muslim Marriages, Says SC

May 12, 2017 8:52 am (IST)

Indira Jaising hails Muslim personal law for taking consent of bride

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who is opposing the practice of triple talaq praised Muslim personal law, saying it was better than the Hindu practices as at least the consent of the bride is taken before solemnisation of marriage. Arguing that all personal laws in India should stand the scrutiny of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, Jaising said the consent of the bride is implied in the case of Hindu marriages the moment brides enters the 'mandap' (marriage hall), which is not the case in Muslim personal law.

"In a way, Muslim personal laws is somehow better. There is at least express consent of the woman to marriage. In Hindu practices, it is implied the moment a woman enters the 'mandap'," she told the court.