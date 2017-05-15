Triple Talaq Case Live: No Talk on Polygamy Due to Lack of Time, Says SC

May 15, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

"You are guardians of the constitution. Examine if Triple Talaq is permissible under the constitution," says Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi to the SC. Chief Justice of India, Jagdish Singh Khehar responds by saying, "We are guardians of the minority as well as the majority. We will strike down Triple Talaq if the government can establish that it is not a integral part of Islam."