Triple Talaq Case Live: No Talk on Polygamy Due to Lack of Time, Says SC

The Supreme Court will today continue hearing petitions challenging the practice of triple talaq under the Muslim personal law. "It may not be possible to deal with all the three issues in the limited time we have. We will keep them pending for future," a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.
"You are guardians of the constitution. Examine if Triple Talaq is permissible under the constitution," says Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi to the SC. Chief Justice of India, Jagdish Singh Khehar responds by saying, "We are guardians of the minority as well as the majority. We will strike down Triple Talaq if the government can establish that it is not a integral part of Islam."
RECAP | In December last year, the Allahabad High Court termed the Islamic practice of divorcing a woman by uttering the word "talaq" thrice "unconstitutional." The court further observed that triple talaq sanctioned under Muslim Personal Law that governs marriage, property and divorce violates the rights of Muslim women
RECAP | While hearing several pleas filed by Muslim women challenging the practice of triple talaq, the Supreme Court observed that it would examine whether the issue is fundamental to religion or not. A five-judge bench of the apex court further observed that it would not hear polygamy issue along with the triple talaq case
RECAP | The Centre, earlier on May 11, told the Supreme Court that it opposes the triple talaq practice and wants to fight for women equality and gender justice. However, All India Muslim Personal Law Board counsel Kapil Sibal told the apex court that triple talaq is a matter that comes under the Muslim board and therefore, in his opinion, the top court should not interfere in it
