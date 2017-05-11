Triple Talaq Case Live: Not Taking Sides, But Want Gender Justice, Govt Tells SC

Event Highlights
Glimpse of the courtroom
Triple Talaq an issue of faith: Kapil Sibal
What is Nikah Halala?
Chetan Bhagat tweets on Triple Talaq
SC hears Shayara Bano's plea
No one has the right to interfere: Maulana Khalid
No hearing on polygamy: SC
6 questions on triple talaq answered
Lawyers appearing for respondents
Lawyers appearing for petitioners
Who are the Petitioners
Can women give divorce
What is Talaq- e-Sunnah
What is triple talaq
Khehar to head the bench
PM on Triple Talaq
Can't violate human rights: HC
SC hearing at 10:30 am
The Supreme Court has commenced hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of 'triple talaq' and 'nikah halala' among Muslims. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, began hearing on seven petitions, including five separate writ petitions filed by Muslim women. The bench comprises four minority judges — CJI Khehar (Sikh), Justice Kurian Joseph (Christian), Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman (Parsi), Justice Abdul Nazeer (Muslim) and Justice UU Lalit.
Stay tuned for updates:
Kapil Sibal appears for All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLM):
Triple talaq is an issue of faith and personal law and hence it is outside the ambit of judicial review...Parliament can make laws and codify but Courts can't get into it, says Kapil Sibal, who has appeared for All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLM).
AIMPLB had on March 27 told the apex court that the pleas challenging such practices among Muslims were not maintainable as the issues fell outside the realm of judiciary. The Board had also said the validity of the Law, founded essentially in the Holy Quran and sources based on it, cannot be tested on the particular provisions of the Constitution. It had said there was a need for "judicial restraint" before going into the constitutional interpretation of these unless such an exercise becomes unavoidable.
What is Nikah Halala?
Nikah Halala is a practice intended to curb the incidence of divorce under which a man cannot remarry his former wife without her having to go through the process of marrying someone else, consummating it, getting divorced, observing the separation period called 'Iddat' and then coming back to him again.
Triple Talaq has no place in a modern state, says Chetan Bhagat
#TripleTalaq has no place in a modern state. Marriage as a union of equals means nothing if one gender has disproportionate power.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 11, 2017
The bench has started to hear the first petition which is of Shayara Bano, who suffered instant, oral and unilateral triple talaq in October last year after 15 years of marriage. She went ahead and challenged the very provision of instantaneous triple talaq (talaq-e-bidat) and polygamy and nikah halala.
The apex court made it clear that each side will get two days each for canvassing their arguments on the two questions formulated by the bench and one day will be given for the rebuttal. The apex court also made it clear that it would stop any counsel who will repeat the arguments. "Each side can argue whatever they want but there should not be any repetition. They will only focus on the validity of triple talaq," the bench said.
Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mehal on CNN-News18:
Triple Talaq is a part of our personal law...The Constitution gives us the right to practice our personal laws. No one has the right to interfere in it. Allahabad HC should have refrained from observation on triple talaq when Supreme Court is hearing the case. Only 5% of divorce cases in the country are from the Muslim Community.
Criticising the media, Maulana Khalid said Muslim women are not running to the media but media is running for such stories.
More about the petitioners (part-II):
* Gulshan Parveen: The 30-year-old woman of Rampur received a talaqnama on Rs 10 stamp paper from her husband in 2016. A post graduate in English Literature, she was married in 2013.
* Ishrat Jahan: Jahan’s husband for 15 years called up from Dubai and pronounced talaq thrice to divorce her. She was in West Bengal when he found herself divorced from her husband in 2016.
* Atiya Sabri: This Muslim woman from Amroha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when her husband divorced her via speed post.
More about the petitioners (part-I):
* Muslim Women’s Quest for Equality - A group which is carrying the plea to ban triple talaq and is representing the views a large number of Muslim women.
* Khuran Sunnath Society which was founded for the faithful and right implementation of Quran.
* Shayara Bano suffered instant, oral and unilateral triple talaq in October last year after 15 years of marriage. She went ahead and challenged the very provision of instantaneous triple talaq (talaq-e-bidat) and polygamy and nikah halala.
* Aafreen Rehman: This 25-year-old Muslim woman from Jaipur received a letter from her husband through which he instantaneously divorced her. They were married in 2014 and she was divorced by her husband through triple talaq in May 2016.
Q. Do women have any right to divorce the husband in Islam?
A. There are broadly two methods under which a wife can claim a divorce. One is Talaq-e-Tafweez and the other is Talaq-e-Khula. Under Tafweez, the husband ‘may’ delegate his power to give talaq to his wife or any third party.
The second one is Khula. This is a divorce which is at the ‘request’ of the wife. In this case, the woman has to make an offer of divorce to the man. The man must accept the offer with consideration, which often means the woman, has to give back the Meher taken during the marriage.
Q. Can a man marry his wife after pronouncing the third talaq?
A. No. After the third talaq, a woman is supposed to marry another man, consummate the relationship, and only after following the original procedure of Talaq-e-Sunnah, will she be able to marry the former husband again.
This practice is known as the ‘nikah halala’, and many Muslim women have condemned this practice as barbaric and it assumes more importance, in case the talaq is given as Talaq-e-Biddah. Women have often described it as a barbaric practice and there are demands to abolish this practice.
Q. What is Talaq- e-Sunnah?
Ans: According to the Prophet’s sayings, giving talaq to a wife in a fit of rage or anger is strictly prohibited. The Quran advises the husband to settle the differences through a mutual conversation as the first step. This step is known as the Fa’izu Hunna.
If the differences continue between the husband and the wife, the parties should refrain from any conjugal acts till they settle their dispute. This step of physical separation known as the Wahjuru Hunna is prescribed so that the couple reunites.
Q. What is triple talaq?
A. Before understanding what triple talaq is, we must understand what a ‘Nikah’ (Marriage) stands for in Islam. Nikah is essentially a contract laid down in a ‘Nikahnama’ drawn between the husband and the wife. This contract can have conditions and has a compulsory ‘consideration’ (Meher) to be paid at the time of the marriage. This consideration is paid by the man to the wife and can be at time waived off by the woman as per her own will. So the basic difference between a Hindu Marriage and a Muslim Marriage is that for Hindus, marriage is a divine sacrament whereas, for Muslims, it is a contract drawn between the husband and the wife.
CJI Khehar to Head Constitutional Bench in Triple Talaq Case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that the chief justice of India will head the five-member bench in the triple talaq case.
CJI JS Khehar will be heading a Constitution bench comprising of Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit, and Abdul Nazeer. With one person each from Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim communities, the apex court has clearly made sure there are no questions raised on the basis of religion as it decides on the validity of the practice around 10:30 am on Thursday.
Triple Talaq Shouldn't be Seen Through Political Prism, Says PM Narendra Modi
Seeking equal rights for Muslim women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of Basava Jayanti at Vigyan Bhawan that he believes that the reformers from the community will protect women from ill-effects of triple talaq.
"I am sure that reformers from the Muslim community will come forward and put an end to triple talaq," the PM said while speaking on the occasion of Basava Jayanti at Vigyan Bhawan in the city.
PM further said" " Triple Talaq should not be seen from political prism
In name of personal law, basic human rights of women cannot be violated: Allahabad High Court while hearing case a triple talaq case— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2017
Why the hearing gains more significance now
The case hearing gains more significance now as the Allahabad High Court on May 9 held that the practice of triple talaq is unconstitutional and this case will also be used by the petitioners.
The Allahabad HC has held that the human rights of women and of girls are an inalienable, integral and indivisible part of universal human rights. It also stated that all citizens, including Muslim women, have fundamental rights under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.
Supreme Court Begins hearing of Triple Talaq Today
The Supreme Court will on Thursday start hearing a set of petitions challenging the practice of triple talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy under the Muslim personal law.
The five-judge Constitution bench which will hear the case comprises four minority judges - Chief Justice JS Khehar (Sikh), Justice Kurian Joseph (Christian), Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman (Parsi), Justice Abdul Nazeer (Muslim) and Justice UU Lalit.
-
