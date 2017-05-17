Triple Talaq Case Live: Why No Modern & Model Nikahnama, SC asks AIMPLB

May 17, 2017 8:17 am (IST)

RECAP | Kapil Sibal stressed on how a Muslim marriage is a civil contract, which does not have any element of sacrament in it. Sibal contended that just because a certain section of people was aggrieved by their personal laws, does not warrant a case to seek reform in the area. He also said that uniform law was a reality in India, but it does not touch marriage or divorce. Sibal also cited a recent incident of a Dalit being denied a haircut to show the plight of the minority in the country. "The Hindus have no interference, then why only in the case of Muslims," said Sibal