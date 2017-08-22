Triple Talaq: Here's a Look at Composition of the Courtroom
The verdict also said the practice of divorce through triple talaq is manifestly arbitrary and violative of the Constitution.
File photo of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi: Saying that it is against the basic tenets, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that instant triple talaq is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional". The verdict also said the practice of divorce through triple talaq is manifestly arbitrary and violative of the Constitution.
CNN-News18 takes a look at the composition of the courtroom where the historic verdict was announced.
