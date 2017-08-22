GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Triple Talaq: Here's a Look at Composition of the Courtroom

The verdict also said the practice of divorce through triple talaq is manifestly arbitrary and violative of the Constitution.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2017, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Triple Talaq: Here's a Look at Composition of the Courtroom
File photo of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi: Saying that it is against the basic tenets, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that instant triple talaq is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional". The verdict also said the practice of divorce through triple talaq is manifestly arbitrary and violative of the Constitution.

CNN-News18 takes a look at the composition of the courtroom where the historic verdict was announced.

tripletalaq



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.