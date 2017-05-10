Triple Talaq is Anti-Quran, Anti-Constitution, Anti-Humane: Arif Mohammad Khan

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday said triple talaq is "anti-Constitution, anti-Quran and anti-humane" and that Uniform Civil Code is a "constitutional obligation of the government" which should come up with a draft soon.

"Triple Talaq to my mind is anti-constitution so far it denies the rights of equality, it is anti-Quran because Quran describes the elaborate procedure which it lays down.

"It is anti-humane because a young Muslim girl grows up with the consciousness that after marriage her husband if he wishes so, can turn her out of the marital home on any day of his choice. That to me is anti-humane, oppressive and an ignominy," he said during a public lecture on 'Triple Talaq and Uniform Civil Code' at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.

He also gave an example of Quran which never talks about triple talaq and gives an elaborate procedure of divorce, which comes only after following certain steps which include - counselling, sleeping separately, citing examples of previous examples of divorce and arbitration by a family member.

"According to Quran the pronouncement of divorce comes under extreme circumstances and it does happen again and again. Even before pronouncement, four steps have to be followed. Even after the pronouncement, they have to wait for three months to review and revoke their decision," said Khan, who had resigned from his ministerial position protesting against Rajiv Gandhi Congress government's stand on Shah Bano case in 1986. He had defended the Supreme Court judgement on Shah Bano case in Parliament and opposed the triple talaq.

On the question of uniform civil code, Khan said it is a provision which is the constitutional obligation of the government but asked: "what are the steps have we taken to educate people".

He cited the example of Jammu and Kashmir where there is no Muslim Personnel Law Board and in Goa where there is a Uniform Civil Code. "Goanese Muslims don't become less Muslim because there is no Muslim Personnel Law Board," he said.

He also said he can comment about Uniform Civil Code only after the government comes up with a draft.