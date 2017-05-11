Triple Talaq Case Live: Hearing Won't Include Polygamy, Says Supreme Court

May 11, 2017 11:00 am (IST)



Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mehal on CNN-News18:

Triple Talaq is a part of our personal law...The Constitution gives us the right to practice our personal laws. No one has the right to interfere in it. Allahabad HC should have refrained from observation on triple talaq when Supreme Court is hearing the case. Only 5% of divorce cases in the country are from the Muslim Community.

Criticising the media, Maulana Khalid said Muslim women are not running to the media but media is running for such stories.