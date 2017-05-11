LIVE NOW
Triple Talaq Case Live: Hearing Won't Include Polygamy, Says Supreme Court

News18.com | May 11, 2017, 11:05 AM IST
Event Highlights

The Supreme Court has commenced hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of 'triple talaq' and 'nikah halala' among Muslims. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, began hearing on seven petitions, including five separate writ petitions filed by Muslim women. The bench comprises four minority judges — CJI Khehar (Sikh), Justice Kurian Joseph (Christian), Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman (Parsi), Justice Abdul Nazeer (Muslim) and Justice UU Lalit.

Stay tuned for updates:

May 11, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

May 11, 2017 11:54 am (IST)


Triple Talaq has no place in a modern state, says Chetan Bhagat



May 11, 2017 11:42 am (IST)

There is a process for divorce to be finalised after talaq is uttered thrice over 3 months... It becomes irreversible only if it is not revoked, says Salman Khurshid, who is assisting the bench on the key constitutional questions.


May 11, 2017 11:22 am (IST)

We hope that the women in our community get justice, says Maulana Yasoob Abbas


May 11, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

The bench has started to hear the first petition which is of Shayara Bano, who suffered instant, oral and unilateral triple talaq in October last year after 15 years of marriage. She went ahead and challenged the very provision of instantaneous triple talaq (talaq-e-bidat) and polygamy and nikah halala.

 

 


May 11, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

The apex court made it clear that each side will get two days each for canvassing their arguments on the two questions formulated by the bench and one day will be given for the rebuttal. The apex court also made it clear that it would stop any counsel who will repeat the arguments. "Each side can argue whatever they want but there should not be any repetition. They will only focus on the validity of triple talaq," the bench said.

 


May 11, 2017 11:00 am (IST)


Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mehal on CNN-News18: 

 

Triple Talaq is a part of our personal law...The Constitution gives us the right to practice our personal laws. No one has the right to interfere in it. Allahabad HC should have refrained from observation on triple talaq when Supreme Court is hearing the case. Only 5% of divorce cases in the country are from the Muslim Community.

Criticising the media, Maulana Khalid said Muslim women are not running to the media but media is running for such stories.


May 11, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

As the hearing begins, the Supreme Court has clarified that it will not hear the polygamy issue and will rule only on the constitutional validity of triple talaq and nikal halala. It will examine whether these are integral to Islam, reports CNN-News18’s Utkarsh Anand.


May 11, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

 

Five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court begins hearing on validity of triple talaq


May 11, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

Petitioner Farah Faiz speaks to CNN-News18's Marya Shakil on triple talaq hearing: 

Triple talaq is anti-Islam....There is no description of triple talaq in the holy Quran...Triple talaq is a form of abuse. 


May 11, 2017 9:59 am (IST)

May 11, 2017 9:59 am (IST)


Here are the Key lawyers appearing for respondents in the triple talaq case

* Advocate Mridula Ray Bharadwaj

* Advocate Ejaz Maqbool

* Advocate Wajeeh Shafiq


May 11, 2017 9:58 am (IST)

Here are the Key lawyers appearing for petitioners in the triple talaq case:

* Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi.

* Advocate Balaji Srinivasan.

* Advocate Mukesh Jain.


May 11, 2017 9:43 am (IST)


More about the petitioners (part-II):

 

* Gulshan Parveen: The 30-year-old woman of Rampur received a talaqnama on Rs 10 stamp paper from her husband in 2016. A post graduate in English Literature, she was married in 2013.

 

* Ishrat Jahan: Jahan’s husband for 15 years called up from Dubai and pronounced talaq thrice to divorce her. She was in West Bengal when he found herself divorced from her husband in 2016.

 

* Atiya Sabri: This Muslim woman from Amroha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when her husband divorced her via speed post.


May 11, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

More about the petitioners (part-I):

 

* Muslim Women’s Quest for Equality - A group which is carrying the plea to ban triple talaq and is representing the views a large number of Muslim women.

 

* Khuran Sunnath Society which was founded for the faithful and right implementation of Quran.

 

* Shayara Bano suffered instant, oral and unilateral triple talaq in October last year after 15 years of marriage. She went ahead and challenged the very provision of instantaneous triple talaq (talaq-e-bidat) and polygamy and nikah halala.

 

* Aafreen Rehman: This 25-year-old Muslim woman from Jaipur received a letter from her husband through which he instantaneously divorced her. They were married in 2014 and she was divorced by her husband through triple talaq in May 2016.


May 11, 2017 9:37 am (IST)

Who are the petitioners

Muslim Women’s Quest for Equality, Khuran Sunnath Society, Shayara Bano, Aafreen Rehman, Gulshan Parveen, Ishrat Jahan, Atiya Sabri


May 11, 2017 9:32 am (IST)

Q. Do women have any right to divorce the husband in Islam?

 

A. There are broadly two methods under which a wife can claim a divorce. One is Talaq-e-Tafweez and the other is Talaq-e-Khula. Under Tafweez, the husband ‘may’ delegate his power to give talaq to his wife or any third party. 

The second one is Khula. This is a divorce which is at the ‘request’ of the wife. In this case, the woman has to make an offer of divorce to the man. The man must accept the offer with consideration, which often means the woman, has to give back the Meher taken during the marriage. 


May 11, 2017 9:29 am (IST)


Q. Can a man marry his wife after pronouncing the third talaq?

A. No. After the third talaq, a woman is supposed to marry another man, consummate the relationship, and only after following the original procedure of Talaq-e-Sunnah, will she be able to marry the former husband again.

 

This practice is known as the ‘nikah halala’, and many Muslim women have condemned this practice as barbaric and it assumes more importance, in case the talaq is given as Talaq-e-Biddah. Women have often described it as a barbaric practice and there are demands to abolish this practice.


May 11, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Q. What is Talaq- e-Sunnah?


Ans: According to the Prophet’s sayings, giving talaq to a wife in a fit of rage or anger is strictly prohibited. The Quran advises the husband to settle the differences through a mutual conversation as the first step. This step is known as the Fa’izu Hunna.

If the differences continue between the husband and the wife, the parties should refrain from any conjugal acts till they settle their dispute. This step of physical separation known as the Wahjuru Hunna is prescribed so that the couple reunites.

 


May 11, 2017 9:23 am (IST)

Q. What is triple talaq?

A. Before understanding what triple talaq is, we must understand what a ‘Nikah’ (Marriage) stands for in Islam. Nikah is essentially a contract laid down in a ‘Nikahnama’ drawn between the husband and the wife. This contract can have conditions and has a compulsory ‘consideration’ (Meher) to be paid at the time of the marriage. This consideration is paid by the man to the wife and can be at time waived off by the woman as per her own will. So the basic difference between a Hindu Marriage and a Muslim Marriage is that for Hindus, marriage is a divine sacrament whereas, for Muslims, it is a contract drawn between the husband and the wife.


May 11, 2017 9:14 am (IST)
 

CJI Khehar to Head Constitutional Bench in Triple Talaq Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that the chief justice of India will head the five-member bench in the triple talaq case.

CJI JS Khehar will be heading a Constitution bench comprising of Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit, and Abdul Nazeer. With one person each from Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim communities, the apex court has clearly made sure there are no questions raised on the basis of religion as it decides on the validity of the practice around 10:30 am on Thursday.


May 11, 2017 9:11 am (IST)

May 11, 2017 8:41 am (IST)

Triple Talaq Shouldn't be Seen Through Political Prism, Says PM Narendra Modi

Seeking equal rights for Muslim women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of Basava Jayanti at Vigyan Bhawan that he believes that the reformers from the community will protect women from ill-effects of triple talaq.

"I am sure that reformers from the Muslim community will come forward and put an end to triple talaq," the PM said while speaking on the occasion of Basava Jayanti at Vigyan Bhawan in the city.

PM further said" " Triple Talaq should not be seen from political prism


May 11, 2017 8:31 am (IST)

May 11, 2017 8:29 am (IST)

May 11, 2017 8:28 am (IST)

Why the hearing gains more significance now

The case hearing gains more significance now as the Allahabad High Court on May 9 held that the practice of triple talaq is unconstitutional and this case will also be used by the petitioners.

The Allahabad HC has held that the human rights of women and of girls are an inalienable, integral and indivisible part of universal human rights. It also stated that all citizens, including Muslim women, have fundamental rights under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.


May 11, 2017 8:24 am (IST)

Supreme Court Begins hearing of Triple Talaq Today

The Supreme Court will on Thursday start hearing a set of petitions challenging the practice of triple talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy under the Muslim personal law.

The five-judge Constitution bench which will hear the case comprises four minority judges - Chief Justice JS Khehar (Sikh), Justice Kurian Joseph (Christian), Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman (Parsi), Justice Abdul Nazeer (Muslim) and Justice UU Lalit.


