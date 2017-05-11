Triple Talaq Live: Supreme Court Begins Historic Hearing Today

Event Highlights
The Supreme Court will today commence hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of 'triple talaq', 'nikah halala' and polygamy practices among Muslims. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, will commence hearing on seven petitions, including five separate writ petitions filed by Muslim women. The bench comprises four minority judges — CJI Khehar (Sikh), Justice Kurian Joseph (Christian), Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman (Parsi), Justice Abdul Nazeer (Muslim) and Justice UU Lalit.
Q. Can a man marry his wife after pronouncing the third talaq?
A. No. After the third talaq, a woman is supposed to marry another man, consummate the relationship, and only after following the original procedure of Talaq-e-Sunnah, will she be able to marry the former husband again. This practice is known as the ‘nikah halala’, and many Muslim women have condemned this practice as barbaric and it assumes more importance, in case the talaq is given as Talaq-e-Biddah. Women have often described it as a barbaric practice and there are demands to abolish this practice.
Q. What is Talaq- e-Sunnah?
A. According to the Prophet’s sayings, giving talaq to a wife in a fit of rage or anger is strictly prohibited. The Quran advises the husband to settle the differences through a mutual conversation as the first step. This step is known as the Fa’izu Hunna. If the differences continue between the husband and the wife, the parties should refrain from any conjugal acts till they settle their dispute. This step of physical separation known as the Wahjuru Hunna is prescribed so that the couple reunites.
However, even if this second step fails, it is recommended that the husband must attempt to talk to the wife, make peace with her and talk about the gravity of the situation. This third step is known as the Wazribu Hunna. However, Quran advises that even if the third step fails, the fourth step of ‘arbitration’ must be followed. In this step, a member from each of the spouses’ family is present and the parties try to make amends in the strained relationship.
Q. What is triple talaq?
A. Before understanding what triple talaq is, we must understand what a ‘Nikah’ (Marriage) stands for in Islam. Nikah is essentially a contract laid down in a ‘Nikahnama’ drawn between the husband and the wife. This contract can have conditions and has a compulsory ‘consideration’ (Meher) to be paid at the time of the marriage. This consideration is paid by the man to the wife and can be at time waived off by the woman as per her own will. So the basic difference between a Hindu Marriage and a Muslim Marriage is that for Hindus, marriage is a divine sacrament whereas for Muslims, it is contract drawn between the husband and the wife.
So to explore the question of triple talaq, one must understand that in Islam, everything is followed as per Sunnah (Deeds of the prophet). Hence, most Muslim women bodies opposing ‘triple talaq’ want the Muslim bodies to adopt ‘Talaq-e-Sunnah’ (Divorce as per the Prophet’s sayings and Quranic dictation) and discard ‘Talaq-e-Biddah’ (Divorce as per a later formed mode of divorce which propagates instant divorce).
CJI Khehar to Head Constitutional Bench in Triple Talaq Case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that the chief justice of India will head the five-member bench in the triple talaq case.
CJI JS Khehar will be heading a Constitution bench comprising of Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit, and Abdul Nazeer. With one person each from Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim communities, the apex court has clearly made sure there are no questions raised on the basis of religion as it decides on the validity of the practice around 10:30 am on Thursday.
Triple Talaq Shouldn't be Seen Through Political Prism, Says PM Narendra Modi
Seeking equal rights for Muslim women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of Basava Jayanti at Vigyan Bhawan that he believes that the reformers from the community will protect women from ill-effects of triple talaq.
"I am sure that reformers from the Muslim community will come forward and put an end to triple talaq," the PM said while speaking on the occasion of Basava Jayanti at Vigyan Bhawan in the city.
PM further said" " Triple Talaq should not be seen from political prism
In name of personal law, basic human rights of women cannot be violated: Allahabad High Court while hearing case a triple talaq case— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2017
Why the hearing gains more significance now
The case hearing gains more significance now as the Allahabad High Court on May 9 held that the practice of triple talaq is unconstitutional and this case will also be used by the petitioners.
The Allahabad HC has held that the human rights of women and of girls are an inalienable, integral and indivisible part of universal human rights. It also stated that all citizens, including Muslim women, have fundamental rights under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.
Supreme Court Begins hearing of Triple Talaq Today
The Supreme Court will on Thursday start hearing a set of petitions challenging the practice of triple talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy under the Muslim personal law.
The five-judge Constitution bench which will hear the case comprises four minority judges - Chief Justice JS Khehar (Sikh), Justice Kurian Joseph (Christian), Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman (Parsi), Justice Abdul Nazeer (Muslim) and Justice UU Lalit.
