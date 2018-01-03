Triple Talaq LIVE Updates: Amid Protests, Govt Says Congress Doesn't Want Justice for Muslim Women

Jan 3, 2018 10:06 am (IST)

(1/2) *Need for turning a civil issue into a criminal act: Marriages and divorces are fundamentally civil issues. There are the judicial and quasi-judicial forum to adjudicate such discards. Any act of violence also has redressed under the Indian Penal Code and hence, why create a new offence to make the issue of divorce a criminal offence?

* Absence of mechanism for maintenance for wives and minor children: The bill is completely silent on the aspect of how to provide for subsistence allowance to the aggrieved women and their children when the men may find themselves behind the bar after registration of the case. One of the provisions does talk about subsistence allowance but how will a man provide if he is jailed? Further, the government has not announced that there will be a separate corpus of funds to ascertain maintenance in such cases.