Triple Talaq LIVE Updates: Amid Protests, Govt Says Congress Doesn't Want Justice for Muslim Women

News18.com | January 3, 2018, 3:17 PM IST
The Triple Talaq Bill has been tabled in the Rajya Sabha with the opposition parties, including Congress creating a ruckus in the House. The Speaker had to repeatedly request the gathering to let Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speak. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad is leading the protests in the Upper House. The Lok Sabha has already cleared the 'Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill. The BJP Parliamentary Party has asked all its MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha for smooth passage of the bill. The opposition has protested vehemently against the bill, asking for it to be sent to a parliamentary panel to further understand the "need" for a civil issue to be turned into a criminal one.

Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you the LIVE updates:

Jan 3, 2018 3:15 pm (IST)

We are not opposed to the bill, but we want the bill to be strengthened. We want it to be sent to the Select Committee, says TMC leader

Jan 3, 2018 3:13 pm (IST)

Amid massive uproar, Kurien allows Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to table the bill in the House...Triple Talaq bill is tabled in Rajya Sabha. Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad tables the bill in the House. 

Jan 3, 2018 3:08 pm (IST)


The matter of states goes to states. I want this to be dealt in a organised manner. The hate speeches that were given in Maharashtra needs to be seen too, says Arun Jaitley

Jan 3, 2018 3:07 pm (IST)

Congress is not againts the bill. We want the bill to be re-examined, says Ghulam Nabi Azad Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Jan 3, 2018 3:07 pm (IST)

Union Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad says its unfortunate that the bill is not being allowed to take up for consideration. Opposition doesnt want to debate on the bill.

Jan 3, 2018 3:03 pm (IST)


Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over the triple talaq bill

Jan 3, 2018 2:44 pm (IST)


Opposition is yet to give a notice on moving a motion for sending the bill to the Select Committee. Congress is not willing to disclose its stand so they are delaying the matter. They don't want a vote to take place on the Select Committee decision, says Government Sources.

Jan 3, 2018 2:33 pm (IST)

The bill is likely to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha. There is potential for such amendments to be moved in the Rajya Sabha or reference to the Standing Committee for deliberation and consultation.

Jan 3, 2018 2:32 pm (IST)

The Triple Talaq Bill has nothing new except for the addition of serious criminal charges which will damage a family setup and create a fear psychosis of a majoritarian regime.

Jan 3, 2018 2:18 pm (IST)

The Triple Talaq Bill will be brought up for consideration at 4 pm. The Lok Sabha has already cleared the 'Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the government would like the Congress to maintain the stand it took in the Lok Sabha by not pressing for amendments. The BJP's Parliamentary Party Board asked its MPs to be present in the House for smooth passage of the bill. 

Jan 3, 2018 12:51 pm (IST)

Rajya Sabha today saw two adjournments during the pre-lunch period, as several members including those from the Congress and BSP, sought to raise the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra. As soon as the Upper House began the proceedings with the laying of papers during Zero Hour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to speak. In the meanwhile, Satish Chandra Mishra of BSP was on his feet and raised the Maharashtra violence issue, alleging that the RSS and BJP were responsible for the violence against Dalits.

Jan 3, 2018 12:43 pm (IST)


Lok Sabha adjourned till 12:45 pm

Jan 3, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)

Mallikarjun Kharge asks who instigated and interfered in this event.

Jan 3, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is addressing Lok Sabha over Maharashtra violence. Maharashtra remained on edge after the anniversary of a battle fought 200 years ago brought to fore simmering caste tensions even as a statewide bandh called today to protest the state government's alleged failure to stop violence witnessed stray protest by Dalits. Dalit protesters tried to block tracks at the Thane railway station today morning, but they were chased away soon and the traffic on the Central Railway line remained uninterrupted, said a railway official.

Jan 3, 2018 12:16 pm (IST)

Arun Jaitley today accused the Congress of "double standards" in its stand on the triple talaq bill, saying it was trying to stall the bill in the Rajya Sabha after supporting it in the Lok Sabha. Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party, the Union finance minister also said the government wanted a debate on the bill, which criminalises instant talaq, and its passage with a consensus like the GST bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters. "The Congress is showing double standards. It is trying to stall the bill in the Rajya Sabha after supporting it in the Lok Sabha," Kumar quoted Jaitley as saying.

Jan 3, 2018 12:13 pm (IST)

There was a heated conversation between Sushma Swaraj and Shashi Tharoor over Hindi language. Sushma said Hindi is not just limited to India, unlike what Tharoor alleged. "Its your misconception if you believe only in India people speak Hindi," Sushma to Tharoor.

Jan 3, 2018 11:15 am (IST)

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm as several members sought to raise Maharashtra violence issue.

Jan 3, 2018 11:13 am (IST)

"In today's parliamentary party meeting, we have discussed two important bills. First, the Constitution 123rd Amendment Bill which will give constitutional status to OBC Commission and Second, the bill which will end Triple Talaq & protect the rights of Muslim Women," says Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Jan 3, 2018 11:11 am (IST)

BJP Parliamentary Party said Oppositions attempt to stall the triple talaq bill must be defeated, asks all its MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha for the smooth passage of the bill.

Jan 3, 2018 10:38 am (IST)

With the government introducing the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage) Bill, 2017, questions have been raised in the Lok Sabha on the constitutional validity of the proposed legislation.

Jan 3, 2018 10:37 am (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board meeting is underway to discuss Triple Talaq strategy before it comes up for consideration in Rajya Sabha today.

Jan 3, 2018 10:33 am (IST)

Congress has given notice to Rajya Sabha on Maharashtra Violence. The event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which the British Army comprising Dalits had defeated upper-caste Peshwas, was marred by incidents of stone pelting and vandalism today. Sabha on Maharashtra Violence. 

Jan 3, 2018 10:14 am (IST)

Naresh Agarwal, Samajwadi Party MP, gives an adjournment motion notice on Bhima-koregaon violence in Rajya Sabha under rule 267. The event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which the British Army comprising dalits had defeated upper-caste Peshwas, was marred by incidents of stone pelting and vandalism today.

Jan 3, 2018 10:09 am (IST)

The government urged the Congress not to press for amendments to the triple talaq bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims, when it comes up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha likely today. The Lok Sabha has already cleared the 'Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill and it is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the government would like the Congress to maintain the stand it took in the Lok Sabha by not pressing for amendments.

Jan 3, 2018 10:06 am (IST)

(1/3) * Shutting possibility of reconciliation: Although the man and the woman will remain legally wedded in spite of utterance of the three words, it would become improbable they will ever reconcile after a criminal case is lodged against the husband. Somebody who has opted to give triple talaq is unlikely to accept the woman back once he is incarcerated because of a complaint by his 'wife' 

Jan 3, 2018 10:06 am (IST)

(1/2) *Need for turning a civil issue into a criminal act: Marriages and divorces are fundamentally civil issues. There are the judicial and quasi-judicial forum to adjudicate such discards. Any act of violence also has redressed under the Indian Penal Code and hence, why create a new offence to make the issue of divorce a criminal offence? 

* Absence of mechanism for maintenance for wives and minor children: The bill is completely silent on the aspect of how to provide for subsistence allowance to the aggrieved women and their children when the men may find themselves behind the bar after registration of the case. One of the provisions does talk about subsistence allowance but how will a man provide if he is jailed? Further,  the government has not announced that there will be a separate corpus of funds to ascertain maintenance in such cases. 

Jan 3, 2018 10:05 am (IST)

(1/1)The Central government is set to table the Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha today. The bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, had witnessed protests by opposition parties like Congress, Left, AIADMK and DMK, on various grounds. The opposition parties said the bill should be referred to a parliamentary panel for a deliberation and fine-tuning. 

Here are the issues flagged by the opposition:

* When the marriage remains, why send husband to jail: It has been argued that after the Supreme Court verdict, instant triple talaq will not have any effect on a marriage. Therefore, the utterance will have no meaning in law and the marriage shall remain intact. If there is no impact on the marriage and the utterance is a nullity in itself, which act is proposed to be criminalised under the bill?

Jan 3, 2018 10:04 am (IST)

TMC, Left to insist on referring triple talaq bill to select committee, Cong undecided

The Trinamool Congress and Left parties will press for referring the triple talaq bill to a select committee when it comes up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha today. The main opposition Congress, however, will hold another round of talks with like-minded parties before finalising its strategy. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Upper House met on Tuesday and decided to allot four hours for discussion on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week. The Congress and some other parties wanted more time for deliberating on the bill.

Jan 3, 2018 9:55 am (IST)

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to remain present in the Parliament on 2nd and 3rd Jan for passage of several crucial bills.

Jan 3, 2018 9:54 am (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary committee meeting is underway

