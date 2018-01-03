Triple Talaq: India is Watching How Those Who Supported Bill in LS Are Opposing it Now, Says Jaitley

Jan 3, 2018 3:41 pm (IST)

Jaitely on why it should not be reffered to select committee

The bill should not be referred to a select committee because two of the SC judges who said it was not unconsitututional but held it to be unfair, used their extraordinary power to suspend this practice for six months and the period would be over in February and It was suspended under Article 142. The court ‘beseeched’ all political parties and asked a law to be brought in. Some people have said that they will still defy the verdict and now the house must show responsibility so that unconstitutional practice can be stopped. I want a ruling from you is there any select committee in history which has no members from ruling party? There is an urgency that the bill shall be passed by Parliament. The reason behind such an urgency is that the practice is unlawful and nation expects urgency in such important issues.