Triple Talaq: Many Feel AIMPLB Could Have Done More on the Issue

The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the practice of instant triple talaq has been welcomed by the Muslim community but many also agree that the misuse of Sharia laws by a handful of people have caused embarrassment to the entire community.There is also a feeling that the issue should have been resolved internally and involving Supreme Court in Personal Laws was not a good idea.Both Shia and Sunni clerics welcomed the apex court’s verdict and said it empower women and keep a check on people who are misusing Sharia laws.“All India Muslims Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called a meeting of its executive body on September 10 in Bhopal, where it would hold discussions with its legal committee to decide the next step. We will have to understand the details of the order. The court has put a ban on the practice for six months but what will happen if a couple decides to separate through triple talaq in this period? What will happen if a person marries someone else after triple talaq?” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, member of AIMPLB.Shia cleric and General Secretary of Majlis-E-Ulema-E-Hind, Maulana Kalbe Jawad, said, “The court’s ruling will empower Muslim women. But it would have been better if the AIMPLB, which is now claiming to be reforming the practice, had brought in amendments earlier. Then, SC’s intervention would not have been required.”Was it really a laxity on the part of Personal Law Board that put the matter in front of the apex court or were the clerics responsible for doing nothing to stop the misuse of the Sharia Law? Members of the community feel the SC’s verdict definitely raises questions on the existence of the Personal Law Board and it has failed the entire community in a way.It should be noted that the Board had admitted that the provision of instant triple talaq was being misused for decades, but it had done little to check the malice till the case reached its final stages in the Supreme Court.It was only in May this year, that AIMPLB filed an affidavit in SC claiming that it had started an awareness campaign against instant triple talaq and will also tell qazis and maulvis to incorporate the option to exclude triple talaq in the nikahnama (marriage certificate). But many feel that this effort by the AIMPLB was not enough and they should have acted earlier.“The so called awareness programme against triple-talaq only came after the matter reached Supreme Court, else nothing like this would have been done. The board’s approach was not prompt at all. Emphasis should be laid on education of Muslim women so that they can understand their basic rights,” says Shirin Abbas, a social activist based in Lucknow.Parvez Ghani, a retired Indian Railways officer, said the matter should have been solved by the board itself. “The verdict has been welcomed by the entire community, but at the same time taking the matter to Supreme Court could have been avoided..”