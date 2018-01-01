Triple Talaq Petitioner Ishrat Jahan Joins BJP in West Bengal
Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice.
Triple talaq crusader Ishrat Jahan joins BJP in Howrah. (Image source: Locket Chatterjee/Twitter)
Kolkata: Ishrat Jahan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, has joined the BJP, the party's state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu said on Sunday.
"Ishrat Jahan joined the BJP at our Howrah office yesterday (Friday)," Basu told PTI.
Sources said Ishrat was felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit on Friday and inducted into the party. Basu said a state-level programme to felicitate her was yet to be organised.
Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice.
The controversial Islamic practice was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, who is touring various districts in the state, said he had also come to know from party sources that Ishrat had joined the BJP in Howrah.
Repeated calls to Ishrat for a reaction went unanswered.
"Ishrat Jahan joined the BJP at our Howrah office yesterday (Friday)," Basu told PTI.
Sources said Ishrat was felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit on Friday and inducted into the party. Basu said a state-level programme to felicitate her was yet to be organised.
Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice.
The controversial Islamic practice was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, who is touring various districts in the state, said he had also come to know from party sources that Ishrat had joined the BJP in Howrah.
Repeated calls to Ishrat for a reaction went unanswered.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Goalie Dheeraj Singh Chasing European Dream, Trials Expected with West Ham
- Bowling With Kookaburra Will be a Challenge: Bhuvneshwar
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Gets Evicted From the Show, Says It's a Life Lesson For Him
- Rajinikanth May Be New in Politics, But He's Not New to Politics
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch at Auto Expo