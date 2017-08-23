Triple Talaq Verdict: Here's How Aligarh Muslim University Girls Were Denied Free Speech

Soon after the triple talaq verdict was out, a video went viral on social media which showcased how a female reporter of a national TV channel was heckled when she tried to get a comment on the verdict from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)’s women students.News18.com got in touch with the nine AMU students who were talking to reporter Ilma Hasan live on camera before a group of men interrupted and heckled the reporter along with her crew.The second year MA (Mass Comm) student (who was seen in the video) told News18.com: “One of my seniors called me and asked me to meet the media team at the senior girl’s hostel — Indira Gandhi Girls hostel —popularly known as IG Hall. The interaction was peaceful. But things were not the same when a similar interaction took place just outside the main Aligarh Muslim University campus gate popularly known as Chungi Gate.”“Three of us (all women students of AMU) were with the reporter on the spot. A few student leaders, including those who had already graduated, and locals were also present at Chungi Gate. Just before we were about to go live, a few of them were trying to prompt us on what to say in front of the camera regarding the triple talaq verdict.”“On seeing this, reporter Ilma Hasan asked them not to interrupt and let us speak our own mind. The locals were prompting us to speak against the Supreme Court verdict. After a few seconds, some men just rushed towards the crew and the reporter and threatened them to stop filming. They even threatened to burn the OB (outdoor broadcast) van and asked the reporter to show the shooting permission.”No permission is required to shoot outside the AMU campus. When the reporter pointed this out, the locals surrounded her as seen in the video.Omar Saleem Peerza, Public Relation Officer of Aligarh Muslim University, said, “We had not provided any permission to the reporter regarding the shoot within the campus and the TV channel was shooting outside the campus”.Asked how the media team managed to speak to some students inside the campus, Peerza said he was unaware of any such interaction.The AMU Student’s Union President Faizul Hasan said those involved in the incident were not part of the campus. “I received a call from the police station in charge of Civil Lines who asked me to resolve the issue. I totally condemn the incident.”Abdullah Zaini, a former AMU student who is now a Technical Assistant at the university said, “According to the video posted on social media, most of the people out there were locals. Also, a few suspended AMU students were spotted.”