Triple Talaq Verdict is Good: Hyderabad-based Activist Working for Muslim Women’s Rights

A Hyderabad-based male activist who has come out in support of victims of triple talaq a number of times, helped them lodge FIRs against their errant husbands, has hailed Tuesday’s Supreme Court verdict against triple talaq.“The Supreme Court judgment is very good, it will ensure immediate relief for Muslim women, till the government formulates a law,” said SQ Masood, the activist who is working for the rights of Muslim women.“Triple Talaq is not a part of Islam. Many Islamic nations have banned it,” he added.Masood is a coordinator with the Centre for Peace Studies and his role is to mediate between families where triple talaq is involved. In some cases, when the matter gets out of hand, he has helped women find shelter or lodge FIRs with the police.Masood is critical of the stand of Muslim clerics on triple talaq. “Unka to rozi roti hai (It’s their bread and butter),” he said, adding that even within Islam, there is no one opinion about it.The Hanafi view is different from the Shia stand and even within Sunnis there are different schools of thought, Masood told News18.The Hyderabadi is glad about the 3:2 SC verdict that went against the triple talaq practice. He was afraid that the apex court may wash its hands off the matter by refusing to rule on it.“That would have been bad for the rights of Muslim women,” he said. “The Muslim Parliamentarians were running away from the issue and not taking a stand while this government’s hidden agenda is to bring in a uniform civil code and interfere in other aspects of Muslim personal law. Both are extreme stands and we reject it,” he added.The Muslim community is apprehensive of the motives of the government with regard to its personal laws. At the same time, some sections of the community disagree vehemently with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s stand on triple talaq, polygamy and halala.