Triple Talaq Verdict Live: Supreme Court Strikes Down Triple Talaq by Majority Judgment

Event Highlights
- SC invalidates Triple talaq
- Parl needs to pass a law: Grover
- SC begins reading out the verdict
- 'Triple Talaq is Anti-Quran'
- Triple Talaq will be struck down: Jahan Ara
- Shayara Bano hopes for a new law
- SC won't interfere in Muslim Law Board
- A look at the courtroom
- What is Talaq- e-Sunnah?
- What exactly is this ‘instant talaq’?
- Questions on Triple Talaq Answered
- Hearing Highlights
- Yogendra Yadav tweets
- Take a look at Five-judge bench
Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
Justice Kurian Joseph is now reading the judgment
"After shariat is declared personal law, question is if triple talaq has legal sanctity... After Shariat is declared personal law, question is if triple talaq has legal sanctity."
Justice Kurian Joseph dissents on some points of CJI JS Khehar and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman
CJI Khehar: "Triple Talaq is important to sunnis of hanafi school, has to be accepted as important to their culture...Triple talaq does not violate article 25, 14 and 21 of the Constitution...Practice being constituent of personal law, it can't be set aside on ground of constitution morality by judicial intervention. Legislative intervention needs to be followed in respect of triple talaq if it has to be set aside... International conventions do not have any bearing on the subject as the practice is part of personal law. This is a case where court should exercise Article 142 and direct the Union to enact appropriate legislation keeping in mind advances in Muslim personal law"
CJI JS Khehar in Supreme Court: "Despite Rashid Ahmed decision by privy council the issue needs fresh examination. All parties were unanimous that triple talaq is a heinous practice. It won't be appropriate for the court to observed whether practice is valid as per hadith due to variations in the school"
On May 17: Mulling over the concept of a “modern nikahnama”, Chief Justice of India Justice JS Khehar on Wednesday asked if a woman can exclude triple talaq clause in the marriage contract.
“Can a qazi while drawing the nikahnama give a proforma to the wife stating that she can exclude the option of triple talaq as a clause in the marriage contract,” Justice Khehar questioned All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s counsel Kapil Sibal.
Although senior advocate Sibal answered in the affirmative, Zafaryab Jilani, counsel for AIMPLB, said that it “was a good suggestion and the board would certainly look into it.”
Triple Talaq is Anti-Quran, Anti-Constitution, Anti-Humane: Arif Mohammad Khan
On May 10, 2017: Former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday said triple talaq is "anti-Constitution, anti-Quran, and anti-humane" and that Uniform Civil Code is a "constitutional obligation of the government" which should come up with a draft soon.
"Triple Talaq to my mind is anti-constitution so far it denies the rights of equality, it is anti-Quran because Quran describes the elaborate procedure which it lays down.
"It is anti-humane because a young Muslim girl grows up with the consciousness that after marriage her husband if he wishes so, can turn her out of the marital home on any day of his choice. That to me is anti-humane, oppressive and an ignominy," he said during a public lecture on 'Triple Talaq and Uniform Civil Code' at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.
“Triple talaq will be struck down. Yes education is needed for people to realise the worth of the verdict but I am sure of a positive verdict. Next, a law is needed without that it won't help and I am sure that too will be passed” — Jahan Ara of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan group before entering courtroom 1
''If We Abolish Triple Talaq, How Will Muslim Men Seek Divorce,' Asks SC
On May 11, 2017: As the nation waited for the Supreme Court hearing on triple talaq to commence with bated breath, the five-judge bench on Thursday heard the petitioners who contended that the practice of unilateral divorce is "un-Islamic".
When the bench hypothetically questioned the counsel as to “what would happen if talaq is abolished and how would men exercise the option of divorce,” the petitioners called for a separate legislation to deal with divorce for men.
Triple Talaq Petitioner Hopes for a New Law on Talaq, Expects SC to Strike it Down
Shayara Bano to News18: “There is a lot of torture and exploitation of Muslim women in the country. This verdict is important because it will ensure Justice. When a woman is married, the husband looks after her but if can leave her at his whims and fancies, then where will she go? If my parents were not there, where would I have gone? Not everyone is so lucky. It is important that court strikes down the practice of triple talaq and brings in a new law to regulate the practice of talaq.”
“I agree that the verdict may take time to trickle down to the lowest strata of the society, but it is important that Supreme Court strikes down triple talaq… the apex court is our last hope. Justice will come only from judiciary and a new law is needed”
SC Won't Interfere in Muslim Law Board: AIMPLB
As the Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict on Triple Talaq on Tuesday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed confidence that the apex court would not interfere in Muslim Personal Law and would not ban the Islamic practice of divorce.
Speaking to ANI, member of AIMPLB and Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said that whatever judgment the apex court pronounces it will be in the light of the Constitution of the country.
“We have put forth our view in light of Quran and we are confident enough that whatever will be the judgement of the court, it will naturally be in the light of the Constitution of our country. Our Constitution has given every citizen a right to follow and propagate religion of one’s choice. So as far as the law of triple talaq is concern, it is part of our Shariat and we think the court will not interfere in Muslim Personal law,” the Lucknow-base Muslim cleric said.
As India awaits the Triple Talaq verdict, here is a look at the courtroom that debated the historic case
Are there any other Islamic countries which have taken reforms in the mode of talaq?
Let’s begin with our neighbor Pakistan. Pakistan in 1961 had passed the ‘The Muslim Family Laws Ordinance’. According to this law, if a man wishes to divorce his wife, he will pronounce talaq and approach the Chairman of the Union Council which is appointed by the state, and give him a written notice and forward the same to his wife. Within 30 days of the receipt of the notice, the Chairman will set up an Arbitration Council which shall consist of himself, a representative of each of the spouse, and the board would try to bring reconciliation. If any individual tries to bypass this legislation then they will be punished with simple imprisonment for a year or a fine which may extend to Rs 5,000 or both. Another example is Morocco, which has a majority population of Islam. They have the Moroccan Family Code (Moudawana) passed in 2004. The code aims at putting both husband and wife on the equal footing, thereby prohibiting the man from pronouncing divorce unilaterally except when the procedure is being supervised by someone. The code also attempts to bring arbitration and conciliation between the parties concerned. The code further states that if a man chooses to still divorce a wife, then a divorce can only be granted only if the husband pays off all the due rights held by the wife and the children. Like Morocco, Algeria, Indonesia, Iran, and Tunisia have similar legislations which do not recognise a divorce given by a husband unilaterally and compel the parties to resort to a court of law.
Do the women have any right to divorce the husband in Islam?
There are broadly two methods under which a wife can claim a divorce. One is Talaq-e-Tafweez and the other is Talaq-e-Khula. Under Tafweez, the husband ‘may’ delegate his power to give talaq to his wife or any third party. This right has to be in the form of a contract with conditions, like, ‘if a man marries again’ then there can be a divorce, etc. But a contract will not be without conditions or be absolute. The second one is Khula. This is a divorce which is at the ‘request’ of the wife. In this case, the woman has to make an offer of divorce to the man. The man must accept the offer with consideration, which often means the woman, has to give back the Meher taken during the marriage. After these two steps, a Khula is granted. The woman often approaches a qazi-court as well to demand a Khula from the man. There needs to be an execution of a Khulanama. But something which needs to be broadly observed is that in both the cases, it’s only a request or a husband's wish to draw up a contract to give the wife an option to divorce him. Thereby, putting the husbands first, and somehow lacking in achieving gender equality in this regard.
(2/2) It is only after all these four steps have failed that a husband pronounces the first talaq. The husband has to compulsorily wait for a wife's iddah (menses) to complete before pronouncing another talaq. Not more than two talaqs can be pronounced during the course of iddah. Iddahs are considered to be the three monthly courses. During these three month cycles, a man cannot give his third talaq. This had been envisaged so that the couple sorts out their differences in this period. Quran prescribes that if a woman has attained the age of menopause then the period of iddah is three months, whereas if a woman is pregnant, then the period of Iddah would be till the child is born or the termination of pregnancy. If the differences still persist then the third talaq is pronounced, after which the relations between the husband and the wife are severed. Hence, the women groups who are claiming to revive this practice are only vouching for the fact that they get the maximum time to sort out their differences which are often not possible in an ‘instant talaq’.
Can a man marry his wife after pronouncing the third talaq?
No. After the third talaq, a woman is supposed to marry another man, consummate the relationship, and only after following the original procedure of Talaq-e-Sunnah, will she be able to marry the former husband again. This practice is known as the ‘Nikah Halala’, and many Muslim women have condemned this practice as barbaric and it assumes more importance, in case the talaq is given as Talaq-e-Biddah. Women have often described it as a barbaric practice and there are demands to abolish this practice.
What is Talaq- e-Sunnah?
According to the Prophet’s sayings, giving talaq to a wife in a fit of rage or anger is strictly prohibited. The Quran advises the husband to settle the differences through a mutual conversation as the first step. This step is known as the Fa’izu Hunna. If the differences continue between the husband and the wife, the parties should refrain from any conjugal acts till they settle their dispute. This step of physical separation known as the Wahjuru Hunna is prescribed so that the couple reunites. However, even if this second step fails, it is recommended that the husband must attempt to talk to the wife, make peace with her and talk about the gravity of the situation. This third step is known as the Wazribu Hunna. However, Quran advises that even if the third step fails, the fourth step of ‘arbitration’ must be followed. In this step, a member from each of the spouses’ family is present and the parties try to make amends in the strained relationship. (1/2)
What exactly is this ‘instant talaq’? How is it different from Talaq-e-Sunnah?
Instant Talaq is something which has its genesis is women being divorced through SMS or over a mere phone call. This instant talaq is essential ‘Talaq-e-Biddah’. ‘Biddah’ means innovation and essentially all Muslims are advised against introducing ‘biddahs’ in their religion. This practice of talaq was first promoted by Caliph Umar and is staunchly opposed by all the petitioners who have approached the Supreme Court for a reform in the case of triple talaq. However, the Muslim Personal Law Board has not still spoken up on the issue and claims that this can be sorted out internally. Dr. Asma Zehra, an executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, was questioned about this during a recent press conference and said, “We have left it for our Ulema (scholars) to decide what is best for us.” However, this answer is far from the truth, as something which is not mentioned in the Qur’an or is a part of the Sunnah can never be justified as a lawful act by a Muslim.
What is triple talaq?
First, before understanding what triple talaq is, we must understand what a ‘Nikah’ (Marriage) stands for in Islam. Nikah is essentially a contract laid down in a ‘Nikahnama’ drawn between the husband and the wife. This contract can have conditions and has a compulsory ‘consideration’ (Meher) to be paid at the time of the marriage. This consideration is paid by the man to the wife and can be at time waived off by the woman as per her own will. So the basic difference between a Hindu Marriage and a Muslim Marriage is that for Hindus, marriage is a divine sacrament whereas, for Muslims, it is a contract drawn between the husband and the wife. So to explore the question of triple talaq, one must understand that in Islam, everything is followed as per Sunnah (Deeds of the prophet). Hence, most Muslim women bodies opposing 'triple talaq’ want the Muslim bodies to adopt ‘Talaq-e-Sunnah’ (Divorce as per the Prophet’s sayings and Quranic dictation) and discard ‘Talaq-e-Biddah’ (Divorce as per a later formed mode of divorce which propagates instant divorce).
CLICK TO READ | 33 Words That Defined the Triple Talaq Hearings
This case is a landmark one at various levels, as it would be the first one where the Supreme Court will enter the sacrosanct personal law domain of Muslims which they till now considered beyond the purview of the judiciary.
Triple Talaq is inhuman, unconstitutional, unIslamic. Hoping SC will outlaw this today, also ban similar anti women acts in all religions.— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) August 22, 2017
Govt to support women who suffer due to triple talaq: BJP MP
The Narendra Modi government is committed to support all the women who are suffering due to the practice of 'triple talaq', Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Poonam Mahajan said on Monday.
Dubbing triple talaq as a "regressive" practice, the BJP MP said, "The practice has no place in 'new India' that we are seeking to build."
"This practice disrespects and violates the rights of women and is against the idea of gender equality," she said ina programme organised on triple talaq by the BJYM. Triple talaq is a practice among Muslims in which the husband pronounces 'talaq' thrice in 'one-go' to get a divorce.
If the Supreme Court puts the onus on scrapping triple Talaq on Parliament, it is hoped that the political class will rise to the occasion.— Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) August 22, 2017
RECAP | The Centre said that all personal laws must be in conformity with the Constitution and rights of marriage, divorce, property and succession has to be treated in the same class and has to be in conformity with the Constitution. The Centre had said 'triple talaq' is neither integral to Islam, nor a "majority versus minority" issue but rather an "intra-community tussle" between Muslim men and deprived women.
RECAP | The Central government, while presenting its case, had told the bench that it will come out with a law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if 'triple talaq' is held invalid and unconstitutional by the apex court. The government had termed all the three forms of divorce among the Muslim community - talaq-e-biddat, talaq hasan and talaq ahsan, as "unilateral" and "extra-judicial"
