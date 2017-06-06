Tripura Board TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 Arts & Commerce Results 2017 Likely to Declare Tomorrow at tripuraresults.nic.in
The TBSE Class 12 Exam 2017 were conducted from March 2 to April 8.
New Delhi: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will likely announce the Tripura Higher Secondary Class 12 Arts Results 2017 and Tripura Higher Secondary Class 12 Commerce Results 2017 on Wednesday.
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education TBSE Higher Secondary class 12 Arts Results 2017 and TBSE Higher Secondary class 12 Commerce Results 2017 Will be declared on websites tbse.in or tripura.nic.in
Around 27,695 students appeared for the TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 examination this year.
Steps to check the Tripura Board TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 results 2017:
- Log on to website tripura.nic.in
- Click on the link flashing TBSE Higher Secondary Arts and Commerce Result – Year 2017
- Enter your Roll No other details in the fields provided
- Click on Submit
- Download the Tripura Board TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 Arts and Tripura Board TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 Commerce Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education TBSE Higher Secondary class 12 Arts Results 2017 and TBSE Higher Secondary class 12 Commerce Results 2017 will also be available on results.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
