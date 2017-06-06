Tripura Board TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Results Declared at tripuraresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the Tripura Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2017 on Tuesday. The TBSE Class 10 Exam 2017 were conducted from March 3 – March 23, 2017.

Around 23,000 students appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik Exam this year.

TBSE Madhyamik class 10 Result 2017 were declared on websites tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Steps to check the Tripura class 10 Madhyamik Result 2017:

- Log on to website tripuraresults.nic.in

- Click on the link flashing TBSE Madhyamik Result – Year 2017

- Enter your Roll No other details in the fields provided

- Click on Submit

- Download the Tripura Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The TBSE class 10 Madhyamik Result 2017 were also be available on results.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com websites.

Students can get the Tripura Board Class 10 Results 2017 on Mobile via SMS

SMS - TBSE10 <space> Roll number <space> to 54242

For the academic year 2015-2016, about 22,969 students appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik Exam and the overall pass percentage was 63.05%

Tripura Board Madrasa Madhyamik examination were conducted between March 2- April 4.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) had declared the TBSE HS (Science) Result 2017 on 20 May and the overall pass percentage was 83.68%