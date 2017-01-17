Trouble in Bengal’s Bhangar Over Land, Locals Clash With Cops

South 24 Parganas: Bhangar in West Bengal’s South 24 Paraganas district was tense on Tuesday after locals started protests against erection of electrical posts on agricultural land for connection to the sub-station power grid a few days ago.

Reports said that initially the people willingly gave their land for power grid substation.

However, locals in Khamaraich and Machibhanga villages later refused to give their land for the project. The protesters allege that radiation discharged from the power grid will have adverse effect on the health of the villagers.

The situation took a turn on Monday when police arrested two of their leaders. They were later released on Monday night.

After their leaders were detained by police the villagers blocked the road and started protesting. The protest abated after the two were released.

But agitation started again from Tuesday morning. The villagers alleged that police have moved into their homes, ransacked their houses and beaten them. While conducting search operations they have beaten up innocent villagers.

In protest, a mob clashed with police and pelted stones and bombs. Since morning they have started protesting and blocking various roads of the area.

Sources said that the entire incident may have been pre-planned which is why bows and arrows along with bombs were present in the village. As the police tried to enter the village they were being attacked by the villagers.

The Rapid Action Force has been deployed to take stock of the situation. Addition forces were called to bring the situation under control.