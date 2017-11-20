TRS Leader Srinivas Reddy Caught Beating, Dragging Wife on Camera

: In a shocking case, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Srinivas Reddy was caught on camera abusing and mercilessly beating his wife after she raised questions about Reddy's marriage to another girl, without seeking a divorce.Sangeetha, along with other family members, went to Srinivas' house on Sunday and demanded justice. Reddy beat and dragged her out of the house."Since the last few months, my in-laws have been torturing me for dowry. My husband would also misbehave with me and treat me like a servant. Things got worse after I gave birth to a girl child. He would say this child is not mine. I was thrown out of the house. Now, he has got married without my knowledge. I came here with my parents to demand justice," Sangeetha told media.The couple got married in 2013, and it was Reddy's second marriage. Sangeetha had, in June, lodged a complaint against Reddy and his family for physical and mental harassment. In August, Srinivas married another girl."The victim, when she went to her husband's house, was abused and beaten. According to the complaint and video evidence, we have registered a case under Sections 307, 290 and 506 against the family members," said the investigating police officer.