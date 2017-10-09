TRS MLC Abuses NRI, Hits Her With Chappal, After She Asks Him to Vacate Her House
TRS MLC Farooq Hussain (centre).
Hyderabad: An NRI woman has filed a police complaint against TRS MLC Farooq Hussain in Hyderabad for assaulting her. The entire incident was video recorded by her brother, which shows the MLC attacking her with his Chappal (footwear), hurling abuses and threatening her with his influence.
Antul Wasay, who stays in New York, flew down to get her house vacated after Farooq Hussain allegedly refused to vacate her house in Lakdi Ka Pul area for last two years.
Wasay said, "TRS MLC Farooq Hussain has been staying in my house for last 6 years. But since last 2 years I am trying to get my house vacated. He has not been paying rent for past 6 months. After he stopped taking my calls, I came personally to request him to vacate my house. But he used vulgar language and hit me with Chappal."
The NRI lady has filed a police complaint against the TRS MLC in Nampally police station.
"He always threatened me by saying you cannot get the house vacated. But is this right to hit a woman and use foul language? I have registered a criminal case against him", Antul Wasay added.
