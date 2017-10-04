Truckers to Observe Countrywide ‘Chakka Jam’ Against GST on Oct 9 and 10

: Goods and Services Tax was sold as a regime which will eradicate queues on all state borders, making ‘one nation one tax’ a reality. But truckers from across the country have come together to protest against what they are calling a regime of red tapism and corruption.All India Transport Congress has announced a countrywide ‘Chakka Jam’ on October 9 and 10.According to truckers, only four states have agreed to remove Regional Transport Office (RTO) barriers after GST. “GST has been an utter failure wherein the governments — Centre and states — are confused about the tax regime and we have been bombarded with three different tax slabs.The states which somehow claim on paper to have complied with GST and removed RTO barriers have only done that on paper. RTOs are extorting more money from us in the garb of GST,” said a member of truckers’ AITC.Truckers claim they have had to bear a loss of Rs 80,000 crore as bribes to various RTOs across the country, which have not ceased to exist post GST.