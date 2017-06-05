Trustee of Posh Mumbai School Accused of Raping 2 Minor Students

Mumbai: A trustee of a posh Mumbai school has been booked for sodomising and raping two children as young as three and a half.

The accused trustee is currently abroad on a trip with students.

He is of French origin with an Indian passport. He is married to an Indian.

Navinchandra Reddy, DCP Zone 10, Mumbai said, “An offence was registered on May 18. The complaint was against a teacher, along with a female member of the staff, because a girl child was abused. The parents of the concerned girl have registered a case and investigations are ongoing.”

Sources told CNN-News18 that the abuse reportedly took place through January and February. The accused was reportedly raping two three-and-a-half year-old girls through this period, who were brought to his cabin by another female teacher during their lunch break.

The incident came to light when the mother of one of the girls noticed some bruising around her private parts and asked her about it. Upon hearing what was happening, she approached an NGO which enquired into the matter. Once they uncovered what was happening they went ahead and lodged a complaint with the police.