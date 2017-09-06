TS DEECET Seat Allotment 2017: 2nd Phase Allotment Results Declared on tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in

TS DEECET 2017 2nd Phase of Seat Allotment Results has been declared by the Telangana State Education Board on its official website tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in. Telangana State Education Board had conducted the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) on 17th June 2017. The board had released the 1st phase of seat allotment soon after declaring the results.The candidates who had appeared for web counseling that was held on August 31st and September 1st recently can check the seat allotment results for phase 2 by following the instructions below.How to Check TS DEECET 2nd Phase Seat Allotment Results 2017:Step 1: Visit the official website - tsdeecet.cgg.gov.inStep 2: Click on “Provisional Allotment and Payment Service(Phase-II) ”Step 3: It will take you to another window where you need to enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to check the resultStep 4: Download your Result and take a Print Out for further perusal.The candidates who have got a seat in the second phase of seat allotment need to report to their allotted college before 7th September 2017 i.e. tomorrow.The candidates need to furnish the verification documents, original certificates, and seat allotment letter to confirm their seat for pursuing Two Years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) for the 2017-19 batch in various educational institutions across the state of Telangana.Candidates also need to download the Final Admission letter by entering their Hall Ticket Number, Journal Number and Date of Birth at the below url: Download Final Admission Letter (Phase-II)