TS EAMCET Results 2017 will be Declared Today, Check Your Grades at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

New Delhi: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2017 results will be declared on Monday. The exams were held on May 12, 2017 in two slots at 10 am to 1 pm for Engineering and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for Agriculture and Medical.

A total of 2,20,070 students appeared for the examination out of whom, 141,054 students filled their forms for Engineering and 79,013 for Agriculture and Pharma courses.

The TS EAMCET Results 2017 will be available online at offical website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education website published a notification stating that the TS EAMCET result will be declared on May 22, 2017.

Steps to check the TS EAMCET Results 2017:

- Log on to official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

- Click on the link saying TS EAMCET 2017 results and rank cards

- A new page will open, fill in the details like registration number and date of birth in the space provided

- Click on submit

- Your results appear on the screen

- Download the results and take its printout for future use

The EAMCET Results 2017 will also be available on tsche.cgg.gov.in and tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).