TS EdCET 2017 Web Counseling: Certificate Verification Begins September 7

TS EdCET 2017 Web Counseling will commence on September 7th 2017 till 13th September 2017 with certificate verification and candidates will be able to Exercise Web Options from September 8th to 15 September 2017.Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released a notice on Tuesday on its official website - http://edcet.tsche.ac.in/ that stated the web counseling schedule for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2017 for admissions to 2-Year B.Ed. courses for the academic year 2017-18.The web counseling and Certificate verification for English and Physical Science will be held on 7th of September according to the rank of the candidates. For Maths the candidates are called on the 8th and half day on 9th September. The web counseling for Biological Sciences will start from 9th mid-day to 10th September. For Social Studies counseling will be done from 11th to 13th September 2017.: http://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in/The following Verification Certificates need to be presented in Original alongwith a Photocopy of the same:. TS EdCET Rank Card. TS EdCET Hall Ticket. All Study Certificates from Class 9th to Graduation. Degree Certificate and memorandum of marks. Intermediate Memo-cum pass Certificate. SSC or its equivalent marks memo. Residence Certificate. Transfer Certificate. Aadhaar Card. Income Certificate issued on or after 01.04.2017. Caste Certificate issued by Competent Authority. PH/CAP/NCC/Sports/Minority Certificate: http://edcet.tsche.ac.in/Content/frmDownloadRank_2017.aspxThe candidates also need to pay the requisite processing fee at the time of Web Counseling viz ₹600 for Unreserved Category and Rs 500 for SC/ST.