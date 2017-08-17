TS PGECET First Phase Seat Allotment Results 2017 Published on pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in
Telangana State Council of Higher Education announces results for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) Seat Allotment on their official website.
Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) Seat Allotment Results have been published by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website - pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
The examination was conducted by Osmania University (OU) from 29th May to 1st June 2017. A huge number of candidates had applied and appeared for the examination. The result of the exam was announced by OU on 16th June 2017 and the qualified candidates appeared for the first phase counseling based on the rank wise counseling schedule.
The candidates who were waiting for the First phase of Seat Allotment Results for TS PGECET 2017 can check the results by following the instructions given below:
How to Check TS PGECET First Phase of Seat Allotment Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link
“TS PGECET First Phase College Wise Course Wise Allotment List 2017”.
Step 3: Select the College and Course
Step 4: The Seat Allotment result will be displayed on the screen and you can check your result by CTRL+F with your Hall Ticket Number
Step 5: Download and Take a printout for further reference.
Candidates can also login to their First Phase Allotment Login Page and find their result as well as download the provisional allotment order, and report at the allotted college at the earliest. They need to submit their original certificates in the concerned college.
Direct Link to Login and Download Allotment Order:
http://pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in/Allot1/Account/Login
TSPGCET is a common entrance test, conducted by University College Of Engineering, Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE for admissions into various regular PG courses.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education is a coordinating body between the University Grants Commission (UGC), the State Government and the Universities in the State. Its duty is to synchronize and establish standards in institutions of Higher Education, Research, Scientific and Technical Institutions in the Telangana State in accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission from time to time.
