TSPSC Deputy Surveyor Hall Ticket 2017 Released on tspsc.gov.in; Exam on August 20th, Sunday
The Hall Tickets for TSPSC Deputy Surveyor Recruitment Exam 2017 have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC will be conducting the Recruitment Examination for the post of Deputy Surveyor in Survey, Settlement and Land Records Department on 20th August 2017 i.e. the coming Sunday.
The candidates who had applied for the exam may download the hall ticket by following the instructions given below:
How to Download TSPSC Deputy Surveyor Admit Card 2017:
Step 1: Visit the official website of TSPSC - tspsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the tab “Hall Ticket”
Step 3: Click on the url:‘Hallticket Download for Noti.No: 34/2017 Deputy Surveyor in Survey’
Step 4: Enter your TSPSC ID and Date of Birth
Step 5: The Hall Ticket or Admit Card will be Displayed in your profile
Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a Print Out
Direct Link: http://tsdepht3417.tspsc.gov.in/deptht.tspsc
A total of 273 vacancies are available for the post of Deputy Surveyor. The written examination will be held in 10 main centers across the state of Telangana. The OMR based written examination consists of the subjects General Knowledge (GK) and Civil with 150 questions from GK and 75 from Civil. The exam duration is of 150 minutes.
The minimum qualifying marks for the selection are OCs 40%, BCs 35% SCs and STs 30%. The qualified candidates will be called (category wise) for the verification of certificates in the order of their merit. The candidates will be selected and allotted to Service / Department in accordance with their rank in the merit list and as per the District Preference for allotment of candidates against vacancies and for the vacancies available.
