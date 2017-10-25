TSPSC Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Examination 2017 Admit Cards released at tspsc.gov.in
Telangana State Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Examination (FBO) on October 29. Here's all you need to know about the exam.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission will fill 1857 posts of Forest Beat Officer based on this exam. (Screengrab)
TSPSC Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Examination 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission will fill 1857 posts of Forest Beat Officer based on this exam. TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Examination (FBO) is scheduled to be conducted by TSPSC on 29th October 2017. TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Examination 2017 is to be conducted in two shifts morning and forenoon.
Candidates who had applied for the same can download their admit cards by following the steps given below:
How to Download TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Examination 2017 Admit Cards?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on “Notification no 48/2017 FBO Hall Ticket Download”
Step 3 – Enter your TSPSC ID and Date of Birth, press go
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Candidates appearing for TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Examination must carry their Admit Cards with them, along with Aadhaar Card and copy of the same, which might be required to furnish at the examination hall.
TSPSC Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Examination Details:
The TSPSC Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Exam will be conducted in two sections and both will be of 100 marks each containing 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Candidates will be allotted 90 minutes for solving the same.
The first section will be from General Knowledge and the second will comprise questions from General Mathematics. At the final stage of recruitment, candidates’ performance in examination will be counted along with walking test and medical test. NCC Certificate holders will be granted with bonus marks at the time of selection.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission will fill 1857 posts of Forest Beat Officer based on this exam. TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Examination (FBO) is scheduled to be conducted by TSPSC on 29th October 2017. TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Examination 2017 is to be conducted in two shifts morning and forenoon.
Candidates who had applied for the same can download their admit cards by following the steps given below:
How to Download TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Examination 2017 Admit Cards?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on “Notification no 48/2017 FBO Hall Ticket Download”
Step 3 – Enter your TSPSC ID and Date of Birth, press go
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Candidates appearing for TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Examination must carry their Admit Cards with them, along with Aadhaar Card and copy of the same, which might be required to furnish at the examination hall.
TSPSC Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Examination Details:
The TSPSC Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Exam will be conducted in two sections and both will be of 100 marks each containing 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Candidates will be allotted 90 minutes for solving the same.
The first section will be from General Knowledge and the second will comprise questions from General Mathematics. At the final stage of recruitment, candidates’ performance in examination will be counted along with walking test and medical test. NCC Certificate holders will be granted with bonus marks at the time of selection.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming New Suzuki Swift AllGrip Does Off-Roading - Watch Video
- Pandurang Salgaoncar - Greed or A Cry for Attention?
- Akshay Kumar Shares First Photo of Asin Thottumkal-Rahul Sharma's Baby Girl
- Gayle Left Masseuse in Tears After Cricketer 'Exposed Himself': Court
- Do Women Really Need To Compete With Men?