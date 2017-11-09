TSPSC FRO Exam 2017 Admit Cards Released, Exam on November 11 and 12, 2017

TSPSC FRO Exam 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC will be conducting the Forest Range Officer (FRO) Exam 2017 on 11th November 2017 and 12th November 2017 across the state of Telangana. The FRO Admit Card will display crucial information such as exam time, date and venue along with the candidate’s name and roll number. Candidates who had applied for the Forest Range Officer (FRO) Exam 2017 must download their admit cards by following the instructions given below:How to Download TSPSC FRO Exam 2017 Admit Card?Step 1 – Visit the official website - tspsc.gov.inStep 2 – Click on the notification - Notification no. 46/2017 FRO-Hall Ticket Download.Step 3 – Enter your TSPSC Id, Date of Birth and click on GoStep 4 – Download your admit card and take a print out for exam dayAbout TSPSC FRO Exam 2017:TSPSC aims to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Forest Range Officer, to be deputed across the state of Telangana. The application process for the written exam started on 21st August 2017 and concluded on 12th September 2017. The FRO Exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 14th and 15th October 2017 however due to delay the exam was postponed to 11th and 12th November 2017. The TSPSC Forest Range Officer written exam 2017 will be an OMR based test divided into four sections viz General English, Mathematics, General Studies and optional subject as selected by the candidates.TSPSC has also released the list of rejected candidates which can be accessed at the following url:http://tspsc.gov.in/PRESSNOTE/FBO-FINAL_LIST_OF_QUALIFICATION_REJECTIONS.pdf