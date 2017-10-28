TSPSC FSO Recruitment 2017 Exam Preliminary Answers Keys Released at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC FSO Recruitment Examination 2017 Preliminary Answers Keys have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in.TSPSC FSO Recruitment 2017 written examination was conducted on October 22, 2017 to recruit Forest Section Officers in the Forest Department of the state. Preliminary answers keys for General knowledge and General Mathematics have been released separately. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now download the Preliminary Answers Keys from the official website by following the steps given below:– Visit the official website - tspsc.gov.in– Click on 'Website'– Click on 'Result, Keys, OMR download'– Click on 'keys'– Click on 'FSO (47/2017) – Preliminary keys – Web Notes.'– Click on 'General knowledge FSO 17471’ for GK paper Preliminary keysFor Math paper Preliminary keys, click on 'General Mathematics FSO 17472'– Download and take a print out for further reference- http://tspsc.gov.in/fsoprili472017/general_knoeledge_fso_17471.pdf- http://tspsc.gov.in/fsoprili472017/general_mathematics_fso_17472.pdfAs per the notification, candidates having objections on the TSPSC FSO Recruitment 2017 Examination Preliminary Keys can submit their objections/complaints online on TSPSC website - tspsc.gov.in from 28th October 2017 to 3rd November 2017. Objections received after the last date 3rd November will not be considered by TSPSC. The candidates should submit their complaints if any only in English language. Objections/complaints have to be according to the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC.