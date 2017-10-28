GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

TSPSC FSO Recruitment 2017 Exam Preliminary Answers Keys Released at tspsc.gov.in

Preliminary answers keys for General knowledge and General Mathematics have been released separately.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 28, 2017, 5:45 PM IST
TSPSC FSO Recruitment 2017 Exam Preliminary Answers Keys Released at tspsc.gov.in
Image for representation only.
TSPSC FSO Recruitment Examination 2017 Preliminary Answers Keys have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC FSO Recruitment 2017 written examination was conducted on October 22, 2017 to recruit Forest Section Officers in the Forest Department of the state. Preliminary answers keys for General knowledge and General Mathematics have been released separately. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now download the Preliminary Answers Keys from the official website by following the steps given below:

How to Download TSPSC FSO Recruitment 2017 Examination Preliminary Answers Keys

Step 1 – Visit the official website - tspsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on 'Website'
Step 3 – Click on 'Result, Keys, OMR download'
Step 4 – Click on 'keys'
Step 5 – Click on 'FSO (47/2017) – Preliminary keys – Web Notes.'
Step 6 – Click on 'General knowledge FSO 17471’ for GK paper Preliminary keys
For Math paper Preliminary keys, click on 'General Mathematics FSO 17472'
Step 7 – Download and take a print out for further reference

Direct link:
For GK paper Preliminary keys - http://tspsc.gov.in/fsoprili472017/general_knoeledge_fso_17471.pdf

For Math paper Preliminary keys - http://tspsc.gov.in/fsoprili472017/general_mathematics_fso_17472.pdf

Objections Process to Challenge TSPSC FSO Recruitment Answer Keys 2017
As per the notification, candidates having objections on the TSPSC FSO Recruitment 2017 Examination Preliminary Keys can submit their objections/complaints online on TSPSC website - tspsc.gov.in from 28th October 2017 to 3rd November 2017. Objections received after the last date 3rd November will not be considered by TSPSC. The candidates should submit their complaints if any only in English language. Objections/complaints have to be according to the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC.
