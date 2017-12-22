TSPSC Lab Technician Recruitment 2017 Begins Tomorrow at tspsc.gov.in; 200 Posts, Apply Before 24th January 2018

TSPSC Lab Technician Recruitment 2017 notification has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad on its official website - tspsc.gov.in.TSPSC aims to recruit 200 deserving candidates for the posts of Lab Technician Grade II in Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Director of Medical Education and Lab Technician in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad in the state of Telangana.The Online Application process for the same will begin tomorrow i.e. 23rd December 2017 and candidates must apply for the relevant positions on or before 24th January 2018.Application Process Begins – 23rd December 2017Application Process Ends – 24th January 2018Exam Date – Tentatively in March 2018Hall Tickets Download – 1 Week before the Exam DateThe Qualifying exam could be either Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) or Offline OMR based. The final mode of examination will be communicated by the TSPSC before the exam date.Candidates first need to register themselves on the official website of TSPSC via One Time Registration (OTR). They need to login to their profile with the credentials they will receive upon OTR.Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years.Candidates must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility. They can visit the official website and click on Notifications tab. Click on the notification that reads,NOTIFICATION NO. 67/2017, Dt.18/12/2017 LAB TECHNICIAN GRADE-II IN DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE, DIRECTOR OF MEDICAL EDUCATION AND LAB TECHNICIAN INTELANGANA VAIDYA VIDHANA PARISHAD.Direct Link - http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/67lab.pdf