TSPSC PGT Results 2017 for Telugu, Urdu, English, Hindi Declared at tspsc.gov.in; Check Now!
TSPSC PGT Exam opens doors for Post Graduate Teachers to apply for teachers’ posts in various residential educational institutions societies and Gurukul Schools in the state of Telangana.
TSPSC PGT Results 2017 for Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website - tspsc.gov.in.
TSPSC PGT Exam opens doors for Post Graduate Teachers to apply for teachers’ posts in various residential educational institutions societies and Gurukul Schools in the state of Telangana. As per the result, 363 candidates have been provisionally selected and 45 vacancies have been left unfilled due to non-availability of 17 candidates from VH category and 28 in Urdu subject. The result shows the Hall Ticket Number along with the Selected Society and Selected Zone for the final candidates.
The TSPSC PGT Main Exam for Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi teachers was conducted on 27th and 28th August 2017 across the state of Telangana followed by certificate verification in September 2017 at Sankethika Vidya Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.
Candidates who had appeared for TSPSC PGT 2017 can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to Check TSPSC PGT Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tspsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Website
Step 3 – Click on Result for the Notification NO.13/2017, Dt: 14/04/2017POST GRADUATE TEACHERS (TELUGU, URDU, ENGLISH AND HINDI).
Step 4 – CTRL+F with Mains Hall Number
Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link – http://tspsc.gov.in/Results/Final_Preamble.pdf
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has restated to the selected candidates who have been picked for Certificate Verification to relinquish their posts so that TSPSC can pass on the opportunity to the next deserving candidate.
“the selected candidates who are picked up for TGT Certificate Verification were requested to relinquish their claim for TGT posts so as to enable the Commission to fill up the relinquished vacancies with next meritorious candidates in TGT duly giving opportunity to other deserving candidates,” read the statement.
Candidates who wish to surrender their selection can do so from today onwards on the official website, “The relinquishment form is provided with this Selection Notification vide web link which will be available from 21/12/2017 on website www.tspsc.gov.in.
If it comes to the notice of the Commission later that any candidate furnished false information or the selection is not in order due to any act of omission or Commission of any candidate then his/her provisional selection is liable to be cancelled at any stage and they will forfeit all consequential benefits including that of selection,” stated TSPSC.
