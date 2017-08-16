TSPSC Recruitment 2017: Notification for 2,345 Vacancies Released on tspsc.gov.in
Telangana State Public Service Commission invites applications for more than 2,000 posts in various departments.
The TSPSC Recruitment 2017 notification has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for various employment vacancies in the Health and Forest Department of the Telangana state government.
Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website - tspsc.gov.in from 21st August 2017 and apply for over 2345 vacancies by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - tspsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the url “TSPSC Recruitment 2017”
Step 3: Click on the url “Application form”
Step 3: Enter the details required to fill the application form
Step 4: Download the confirmation and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/Directrecruitment.jsp
There are about 2,345 vacant posts in various departments in the state of Telangana. About 331 vacancies are available in the Medical and Health department, which includes 205 seats for Civil Assistant Surgeons and 43 Civil Assistant Surgeons in Insurance Medical Services and 10 vacancies for Dental Assistant Surgeons in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.
In forest department, about 2014 positions are vacant. This includes 1,857 posts for Forest Beat Officers, 90 for Forest Section Officers and 67 posts for Forest Range Officers.
Telangana State Public Service Commission - TSPSC may also issue notification for more vacancies in the state government viz 2,500 engineers, 800 assistant engineers and 15,000 residential school teachers, very soon.
The recruitment notification seems to come in the wake of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Independence Day speech yesterday in which he stated, “On this happy and auspicious occasion of the Independence Day, I would like to give good news to the unemployed youth. I am happy to announce that besides 27,660 appointments so far we made, measures are being taken to make appointments for another 84,876 jobs shortly.”
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is a body created by the Constitution of India to select applicants for civil service jobs in the state of Telangana according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation.
It provides a smooth and efficient functioning of the Government of Telangana by recruiting suitable candidates for various Government posts and advises them on various service matters like formulation of Recruitment Rules, Promotions, Transfers and Disciplinary actions etc.
