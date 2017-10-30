TSPSC Teacher Recruitment TEST 2017 (TRT) Online Application Process Begins Today

TSPSC Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) Online application process begins today at the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) - tspsc.gov.in.The last date to apply for the same is November 30, 2017 and the test is expected to be held in the second week of February 2018. The Telangana State Public Service Commission(TSPSC) had earlier released a notification for the same inviting applications to fill 8792 vacancies for various posts in the school education department including - SecondaryGrade Teacher, School Assistant, Language Pandit and Physical Education Teacher. Candidates interested in applying for these positions can go through the detailed notificationsand apply online by following the steps given below.– Visit the official website - tspsc.gov.in– Click on 'TRT Recruitment'– Click on the recruitment notification pertaining to the position you wish to apply for- https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/TRTrecruitment.jsp– Go to the homepage and Click on New Registration– Once the link is live, you can login to your profile and apply online– Pay the application fees– Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceCandidates will require the following documents for applying online:. Aadhar number. Education qualification certificates. Community/caste certificate obtained from Mee Seva/E SevaAll candidates applying for TSPSC TRT 2017 have to pay an application fee of ₹200 for each post they are applying for. Applicants also need to pay ₹80 as examination fee.Categories exempted from examination fee are as follows:. BC, SC & ST of Telangana State. Unemployed applicants in the age group of 18 to 44 years of Telangana State (candidates have to submit declaration to the Commission of being unemployed).. PH & Ex-service men. School Assistant - 1941. Physical Education Teacher - 416. School Assistant (Physical Education) - 9. Language Pandit - 1011. Secondary Grade Teacher - 5415