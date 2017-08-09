Tu Hai Mera Sunday To Release On October 6

: Milind Dhaimade is set to make his directorial debut with Tu Hai Mera Sunday, which will be releasing worldwide on October 6.The movie starring Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Manvi Gagroo, Rasika Dugal, Vishal Malhotra, Avinash Tiwary, Jay Upadhyay, Shivkumar Subramaniam and Nakul Bhalla is about five men looking for space in Mumbai to play their favourite sport, football every Sunday, read a statement from the makers.Produced by Varun Shah, Tu Hai Mera Sunday has been screened at film festivals like The British Film Institute London Film Festival (BFI) in 2016, New York Indian Film Festival and Cinequest Film Festival and Nashville Film Festival in 2017.Looking forward to the release of the film, Dhaiamde said: "Until a film reaches its audiences, it only remains a dream. I'm so happy that this incredible dream, not just mine but that of a brilliantly talented collective, is finally coming alive."Shahana, who was last seen in Rock On 2, said that the film's story tells "you so many different things about the little little problems of modern day urban middle class lives while still remaining so positive and uplifting.""Working with Milind and the entire amazing cast of this film has been far beyond my imagination of perfection. It was extremely well organised and the instantaneous strong bond the whole team had was magic. I auditioned for this film while I was auditioning Paris (to see if I could move there) and shot it before I finally shifted base to Paris," she added