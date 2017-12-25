Turned Away From Crematorium, MP Dalit Family Performs Last Rites of Kin in Front of Home

A dalit family was compelled to cremate a dead family member outside their house after upper caste locals allegedly did not allow them to use the village crematorium in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.Kaptan Valmiki, (60), resident of Lohrikapura village in Bhind, died after prolonged illness at Gwalior hospital in the wee hours on Sunday.The family took the body to the village crematorium for last rites but were stopped by some upper caste men.With no option left, Valmiki’s son Lal Singh arranged a funeral pyre close to their house. “We could not keep the body for long so we had to perform the cremation outside our house,” Lal Singh said.District Collector Ilaya Raja T has ordered the sub-dicisional magistrate(SDM) and senior police officers to conduct a probe and submit a report. SDM Dr Yunus Qureshi said the police and revenue employees have been sent to the village. Appropriate action would be taken once the report is received.Locals claimed that the collector has recently handed over piece of land for crematorium but that too was seized by the village musclemen. There is no other cemetery in the village, they said, adding that prior to establishment of this burial ground, they used to perform last rites on a village road.