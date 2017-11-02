25 Killed, 100 Injured in Blast at Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in UP

Deeply pained by the accident at the NTPC plant in Raebareli. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. The situation is being closely monitored & officials are ensuring normalcy is restored: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 1, 2017

Due to the unfortunate NTPC accident, I will visit Rae Bareli tomorrow morning. Will join Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra in the afternoon. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 1, 2017

Twenty-five people were reported dead and over 100 hundred injured when a blast took place at NTPC's thermal power plant at Unchahar in Rae Bareli district on Wednesday.The accident took place in unit six of the plant. According to initial reports, the accident happened after the steam pipe of the boiler plant burst open."Ash-pipe exploded due to pressure at NTPC plant in Raebareli, at least 100 injured," said DM Rae Bareli.The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. As per reports, about 150 workers were present inside the plant when the accident took place. The project site where the blast happened produces 500 MW of electricity.UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who is on a three-day visit to Mauritius, took cognizance of the accident and directed Principal Secretary, Home, to send all possible help for the victims.He also tweeted and announced that injured will be treated at SGPGI, Lucknow, and that the UP Government will bear the treatment cost. The CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for those who are killed, Rs 50 thousand for those who are seriously injured and Rs 25 thousand for the injured.ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said that all available ambulances were pressed into action and the additional district magistrate and the additional superintendent of police were on the spot to supervise relief and rescue operations.A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was also despatched to the explosion site from Lucknow for relief and rescue operations, an official said.The NTPC, in a statement after the incident, said that "an unfortunate accident in the boiler of 500MW under trial unit of NTPC Unchahar occurred this afternoon. Rescue operations are underway in close coordination with the district administration. Injured persons are being shifted to the nearby hospitals".Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi also announced that he would visit the accident site on Thursday.The Unchahar sub-division in Raebareli district is around 110 km from the state capital.