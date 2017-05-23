Twenty Pilgrims Die After Bus Falls into Gorge on Uttarakhand Highway

Bhopal: At least 20 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were killed on Tuesday evening when a bus carrying them fell into a gorge on Gangotri highway in Uttarakhand.

Seven persons were rescued after the mishap. The pilgrims were travelling to Indore and Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

The bus was returning from Gangotri Dham on Tuesday. As the bus reached close to Nalupani in Uttarakashi district, it lost balance and fell into the deep valley.

The injured were admitted to Chianyalisain hospital. Fifty-seven pilgrims had left in two separate buses after they sought blessings at Gangotri Dham.

The two vehicles were running closely when one of them fell into the valley, around 300 feet deep.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced exgratia of Rs two lakh each next to the kin of those killed in the mishap and has urged Railways minister Suresh Prabhu to send a special train to bring the dead and survivors to Madhya Pradesh.

A rescue team from Indore will leave for Uttarakhand on Wednesday, Indore collector P Narahari said.