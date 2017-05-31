GET APP News18 APP
Twitter has 'Tears' of Laughter, After HC Judge Claims Peacock is 'Celibate'

News18.com

Updated: May 31, 2017, 9:04 PM IST
A peacock spreads its feathers at Dusit zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2017. (REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom)

New Delhi: Shortly after Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma passed an order calling for the cow to be made the national animal, he came up with the unique theory that the peacock is the national bird as it is "celibate."

Jutice Sharma's version on the mating habits of peafowls has it that peahens become pregnant by swallowing the tears of the peacock.

“Peacock is a Bramhachari and it does not have sex with a peahen. The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock. Even Lord Krishna carried the feather of a peacock on his head,” he said in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18.

Shortly afterwards, Twitteratti exploded in tears - of laughter - with memes and clever takes on the mating habits of the birds. From journalist Shekhar Gupta to the stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat, everybody had something to say or share about Justice Sharma's theory.

One user did not forget to congratulate the CNN-News18 reporter for keeping a straight face through the interview.
First Published: May 31, 2017, 9:04 PM IST
