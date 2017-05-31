Twitter has 'Tears' of Laughter, After HC Judge Claims Peacock is 'Celibate'

New Delhi: Shortly after Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma passed an order calling for the cow to be made the national animal, he came up with the unique theory that the peacock is the national bird as it is "celibate."

Jutice Sharma's version on the mating habits of peafowls has it that peahens become pregnant by swallowing the tears of the peacock.

“Peacock is a Bramhachari and it does not have sex with a peahen. The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock. Even Lord Krishna carried the feather of a peacock on his head,” he said in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18.

Shortly afterwards, Twitteratti exploded in tears - of laughter - with memes and clever takes on the mating habits of the birds. From journalist Shekhar Gupta to the stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat, everybody had something to say or share about Justice Sharma's theory.

One user did not forget to congratulate the CNN-News18 reporter for keeping a straight face through the interview.

Here are a selected few:

"Peacock has pious qualities just like cow -- Peahen doesn't need to have sex to get pregnant, it just swallows 'tears' of the peacock" pic.twitter.com/unwucmOFLJ — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 31, 2017

What does the peacock say to the peahen when he is not in the mood? ``Pushpa, I hate tears" #RajasthanJudge #bramhacharipeacock — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) May 31, 2017

Met a girl last night and we drank my tears all night long by god — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 31, 2017

Peacock is national bird since it's lifelong brahmachari, never has sex with peahen. "Cow" judge preens on camera. Chosen by holy collegium https://t.co/m91CpGQTPS — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) May 31, 2017

Overheard: peacock to be renamed pea-brahmachari. pic.twitter.com/MhvGzm8VuD — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) May 31, 2017

The high court judge is on TV clarifying his cow comments with peacock sex theory??!!! This is surreal! https://t.co/bx1BzxyFXf — Krittivas Mukherjee (@Krittivasm) May 31, 2017

Peahen gets pregnant by swallowing tears of peacock, says a high court judge - making me shed tears for the quality of our judiciary — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) May 31, 2017