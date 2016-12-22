Two Arrested With Over Rs 20 Lakh in UP
Picture for representation purpose only.
Sambhal: Two persons were arrested after over Rs.20 lakh in new notes were recovered from them on the Moradabad road.
Police intercepted a car and found currency notes packed in two bags in Chandausi area here last night, SDM Amit Kumar said on Thursday.
The duo identified as Vishnu Srivastav and Ranjit Kumar were taken to a police station where the Income Tax department team opened the bags which were found to be carrying Rs 16 lakh in Rs 2000 notes and remaining cash in the denomination of Rs.100, Rs.50 and Rs.10.
They said the cash belonged to one Anshul Kumar of Moradabad, the SDM said, adding investigations were on.
