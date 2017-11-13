Two Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Six Injured in IED Explosion
The IED exploded when an Assam Rifles team was patrolling Maha Mani village of Chandel Town, about 64 km from the state capital.
Image for representative purposes. (Image: Reuters)
Imphal: Two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and six injured when a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded early on Monday morning at Chandel Town in Manipur's Chandel district, police said.
One jawan died on the spot while seven others were injured in the blast. An injured jawan succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, the police said.
The deceased were identified as riflemen Indra Singh and Sohan Lan. The injured were N Shyam Kumar, S Sarkar, Tirendra Nath Das, Ram Govind Singh, Nirmal Roy and Lalnunpuia, they said.
