GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Six Injured in IED Explosion

The IED exploded when an Assam Rifles team was patrolling Maha Mani village of Chandel Town, about 64 km from the state capital.

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2017, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Six Injured in IED Explosion
Image for representative purposes. (Image: Reuters)
Imphal: Two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and six injured when a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded early on Monday morning at Chandel Town in Manipur's Chandel district, police said.

The IED exploded when an Assam Rifles team was patrolling Maha Mani village of Chandel Town, about 64 km from the state capital.

One jawan died on the spot while seven others were injured in the blast. An injured jawan succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, the police said.

The deceased were identified as riflemen Indra Singh and Sohan Lan. The injured were N Shyam Kumar, S Sarkar, Tirendra Nath Das, Ram Govind Singh, Nirmal Roy and Lalnunpuia, they said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES