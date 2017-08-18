Two Bikers Stalk Mumbai Journalist, Police Nab Accused

The city police have arrested two men for allegedly stalking a media professional in the wee hours of Thursday. According to a complaint filed by the woman, two men on a motorbike stalked her from Andheri to Juhu Circle while she was travelling in an autorickshaw.The complainant stated that the two were passing lewd comments at her, when she called up the police.They took immediate action and stayed in touch with her over the phone. The woman also clicked pictures of the accused and shared it on Facebook.According to Mumbai Police, their pictures and the registration number of the two wheeler has helped them nab the accused. After registering an FIR under Section 354 (D) of IPC, for stalking, the police swung into action and arrested both the accused on Thursday night.The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police also tweeted about the incident warning stalkers and at the same time lauding the effort of the woman who reported the incident on time.A few weeks back in a similar stalking incident, Chandigarh Police had arrested the son of Haryana BJP chief, Vikas Barala, who was chasing the 29-year-old daughter of a Haryana bureaucrat in a car.The woman narrated the harrowing incident in a Facebook post, in which Barala and his friend even tried open the door of her car and enter it. The post caused a national hue and cry, which ultimately led to the arrest of Barala, who had otherwise refused to participate in the investigations.